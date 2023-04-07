The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Amid terror attacks, rocket sirens: Israel's civil war can wait - comment

We’ve got one last chance to demonstrate that the things that unite us are more binding than what separates us.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 15:39
The aftermath of a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 (photo credit: ZAKA)
The aftermath of a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023
(photo credit: ZAKA)

One of the snarky comments that made the social media waves over the last few days of rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza and Lebanon read: “Looks like we’ll have to postpone the civil war for a while.”

That dark humor, typical of our sensibilities that have developed as a natural defense mechanism in a country that has to roll with the seemingly countless punches directed our way, has a shred of truth in its essence.

If anything the Palestinian-ignited violence on the Temple Mount, the barrages of rockets on Passover launched from Gaza over Passover, the unprecedented salvo fired into Northern communities and Friday’s deadly terror attack in the Jordan Valley that killed two sisters and injured their mother has demonstrated is that we can fight among each other all we want, but at the end of the day, the real enemy is at our doorstep, not within our home.

With the country under attack from the North, South and East, there is no better time for the government to institute a reset to everything that has gone down since they took office some three months ago.

Israeli government needs to reset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should apologize to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for firing him simply because he told the truth about the threats facing the country and the defense establishment’s difficulty in coping with them as long as the judicial overhaul protests continued.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attend a Passover celebration on Tuesday April 4, 2023. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attend a Passover celebration on Tuesday April 4, 2023. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should start acting like a minister and not like a partisan extremist fanning the flames instead of putting them out.  And if he’s incapable of doing that, he should resign or be fired.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Law Committee chairman Simcha Rothman should shelve their sweeping legislation that has torn the country apart and negotiate in earnest with the opposition under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog to slowly and responsibly initiate changes that will strengthen the country and its democratic core. Before you can change the nature of the country,  you have to make sure that there is still a country left to change.

The IDF reservists should rescind their threats of refusing to show up for training and volunteer duty and business leaders should stop threatening to take their money out of the country.

As we’ve seen over Passover,  our internal dissent only emboldens Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah and the Palestinian terrorists just waiting to exploit any sign of weakness and discord in our midst.

Nobody asked the residents of Shlomi, hiding in their bomb shelters, if they are for judicial reform or not. Likewise with the Gaza border settlements whose residents marked their Passover Seders with a soundtrack of booms emanating from across the border.

And surely, nobody knows or cares what the Efrat family -  mourning their insurmountable losses - think about the protests taking place or the legislation that is temporarily halted.

The number one item on the table going forward needs to be safeguarding the citizens of the country and implementing the deterrent factors that will dissuade the enemies of the state from launching rockets and instigating terror attacks.

We have got one last chance to demonstrate that the things that unite us are more binding than what separates us. The civil war can wait.



Tags Israel Passover Terrorism Politics Rocket Attack Civil War
