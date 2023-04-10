The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Passover: Celebrating Jewish-Muslim friendship - opinion

It’s indicative of a more recent trend of hostility being replaced by hospitality, of individuals who once struggled to see eye to eye becoming friends.

By MENDY CHITRIK
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 01:57
THEN-PRIME Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Sharm e-Sheikh, in 2021. Unlike the Egyptians of old, today’s leaders welcome those who look and act differently, says the writer. (photo credit: Egyptian Presidency/Reuters)
THEN-PRIME Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Sharm e-Sheikh, in 2021. Unlike the Egyptians of old, today’s leaders welcome those who look and act differently, says the writer.
(photo credit: Egyptian Presidency/Reuters)

I recently saw a photo that poignantly illustrated the enduring message of Passover to me.

In it, four young men pose on a thoroughfare in Cairo, Egypt. Visible behind them is the Great Pyramid of Giza. It would be just another of the thousands or millions of similar photos taken at the Great Pyramid, except that these young men are yeshiva students dressed in traditional white shirts, dark pants, kippot and tzitzit. They came to Egypt not to tour one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World but to lead a celebration of the triumph and endurance of the Jewish people and their redemption from slavery at the hands of the civilization that built those pyramids.

While the kingdom that enslaved the Jewish people more than 3,300 years ago has long been relegated to the history books, we have survived and on Wednesday and Thursday night, hundreds of Jewish people gathered in the very country we were once held captive to celebrate our freedom and our survival as a people.

Hostility replaces hospitality

It’s indicative of a more recent trend of hostility being replaced by hospitality, of individuals who once struggled to see eye to eye becoming friends. This year, Egypt is one of some 20 Islamic countries that saw Passover Seders take place. Seders were celebrated in Morocco, Kosovo, Iran and Uganda. They took place in Nigeria, Turkey, Qatar and many more countries – not in secret, for fear of retribution but with the enthusiastic approval of our neighbors and of the governments of these countries.

Unlike the Egyptians of old, today’s Egyptian leaders and those in the many countries represented in the Alliance of Rabbis in the Islamic States welcome those who look and act differently.

Passover Seder. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)Passover Seder. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

We began our sojourn in Egypt as immigrants, welcomed into the land by Pharaoh. But a new king arose and he and his advisers were deeply xenophobic. “Behold, the people of the children of Israel are more numerous and stronger than we are,” they said. “Let us deal shrewdly with them, lest they increase,” (Exodus 1: 9-10).

They were afraid of being replaced by the Jewish newcomers. Instead of embracing the potential that new immigration brings, the Egyptians of old sought to eliminate them.

They began by enslaving the Jews and when that didn’t break their spirit and stop them from having families, they concocted a yet more horrendous plan: they would murder all of the newborn Jews.

When Moses was born and the Egyptian authorities came looking for the baby, his mother had no choice but to hide him in a small, waterproof basket and cast him into the Nile River, hoping he would somehow survive, despite all the odds.

And of course, he was rescued by none other than Batya, an Egyptian princess, and grew up to be the redeemer of his people. This small act of kindness toward a stranger was a catalyst for redemption.

That is what we celebrated when we gathered for the Seders and the festive meals on Passover. In Egypt, throughout the Middle East and in Islamic countries beyond, we celebrated the replacement of the hatred, distrust and xenophobia of long ago with the friendship and hospitality that is the hallmark of the Islamic world.

This year’s celebration of friendship takes place while Muslims mark Ramadan, with its additional emphasis on kindness and charity. What better example of this than the welcoming hand that has been extended to the Jewish people in more and more countries throughout the Islamic world?

The writer is the chairman of ARIS – The Alliance of Rabbis in the Islamic States.



Tags Egypt Islam Muslims Passover Seder
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
5

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by