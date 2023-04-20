Donald Trump previews his resurrection - opinion

I watched Donald Trump’s speech to the faithful at Mar-a-Lago after his indictment with tears in my eyes. On that solemn occasion, he shared his vision of the second coming of his presidency when he reclaims the office that was stolen from him. He has fleshed it out in his Truth Social postings and campaign appearances.

He promised a brave new second term. He gave us insights into what the world would be like if the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and his thugs had not stolen the 2020 election by rigging all those voting machines.

With just one more of his perfect phone calls there will be no war in Ukraine; and no Ukraine; and no NATO.

Our nation will be safer. He will order the Space Force, which he created, to immediately shoot down the “Jewish Space Laser,” which was discovered by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, his possible 2024 running mate. The laser, which was put up by the Rothschilds, notorious international Jewish bankers, was responsible for California forest fires, which could have been prevented had all those forests swept clean of fallen leaves, as he had told the governor of California.

Back home, the swelling swamp will be drained and sanitized with true MAGA patriots. Including those patriots who were illegally jailed following their Legitimate Political Discourse on January 6 seeking to uphold the Constitution and the right to free elections.

Former US President Donald Trump makes an announcement of his plans to run for president in the 2024 US presidential election at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US November 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)

Tucker Carlson, who really does love Trump despite what was in his text messages, debunked the whole liberal plot run by Antifa and FBI under false-flag attacks, thanks to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s videos.

The FBI and the Justice Department must be defunded for their crimes against Trump. Like the unlawful raid on Mar-a-Lago where they illegally seized Trump’s clothing and mementos, rifled his wife’s underwear drawer, and took away boxes of personally and telepathically declassified documents that were secured in a basement locker.

Those documents were wrongly turned over to the National Archives, which Trump exposed as a “radical Left troublemaking organization that red flags the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights as dangerous and triggering.”

He will bring in a real law and order administration. That means finally locking up Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, who good MAGA-ites know as Public Enemy #1 and a global criminal.

Globalist criminal George Soros will be stripped of his citizenship and sent back to Hungary, and all the politicians he bought will be removed from office. That starts with New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg and “Trump-hating Judge” Juan Merchan and his “Trump-hating wife” and daughter. The Mafia may not go after wives and children, but Trump does.

The same judge tried to take away Trump’s First Amendment rights by telling him to “please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest” or engaging in rhetoric that will “jeopardize the rule of law.” He’s gotta go.

When Trump was booked on 34 bogus criminal charges, his prints were taken, but not a mug shot. To expose that injustice, T-shirts were produced with a mock mugshot, available to his minions for “free” – just for a small donation of $47 (get it, the next 47th president) so followers can show their loyalty.

Since there is no way to get a fair trial in New York City; the case must be moved to some place unbiased and fair, like Staten Island, Alabama or Mississippi.

That “lunatic” special counsel Jack Smith “is a totally biased Thug” who Trump, demanded must be turned around and sicced on the criminal Biden family.

Those surrounding Trump

TO ENFORCE law and order, Trump has a stable of highly qualified and proven loyal lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Jeffrey Clark and Lin Wood.

And there will be no more disloyal people in the next Trump cabinet like Bill Barr, James Mattis, John Kelly, Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson, all people he chose to be part of his first. Not when those jobs can be filled by Mike “Pillow Guy” Lindell, Roger Stone, Kari Lake, George Santos, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

Ronny Jackson, the Texas congressman who was Trump’s White House physician and declared his patient had the energy of a “16-year-old” (or did he really mean emotional maturity?), will be a top candidate for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Donald Trump Jr. could run the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Because Trump was robbed of most of his first term by impeachment and other unlawful attacks, and he said a second term was stolen and because there is so much to do to Make America Great Again, Trump may ask Congress to repeal the 22nd Amendment.

It may be necessary to suspend the Constitution to restore the rights and powers of the presidency, as he has suggested, particularly to make sure elections are free, fair, safe and not stolen.

Kevin McCarthy could continue to be the Speaker of the House, though Trump would probably prefer Jim Jordan or Matt Gaetz. Trump will want Mitch McConnell replaced as Senate Republican leader by someone who will do as he’s told.

Trump has repeatedly declared his love for “our precious Second Amendment” and will make sure those radical libs can’t tamper with it. Every American should own a gun, it is their patriotic responsibility. And there should be no more limits on carrying guns into bars, churches and schools – except for NRA meetings and Trump rallies.

Immigration is a top concern, and this time Trump will complete his Mexican wall. He will make sure no more foreigners get into our country unless they are white, European, Christian Aryans. Mexican drug cartels will be targets for American cyberwarriors and Air Force bombers to prevent smuggling illegal drugs, criminals and rapists from getting into our great country.

He has boasted how he “almost stopped” drugs coming across the border, but Joe Biden dropped the ball. The new Trump administration will deal harshly with drug dealers and human traffickers, including “a quick trial” and execution. He assured us that it will “reduce crime in our country by a minimum of 75%.”

Under Trump, global warming will be exposed as a myth; it’s been going on since the beginning of time. The Trump policy will be “drill, baby, drill.” We need more fossil fuels to run our cars, heat our homes and operate our factories. Not electric cars, which are just toys for leftist elitists.

It is time to stop choking American business and go back to the Trump policy of massive deregulation. Government regulation only raises prices for consumers and costs jobs, and who cares if a few mega-banks go belly up? Or if cars crash for no apparent reason? Caveat emptor.

To make America prosper, Trump gave wealthy Americans the largest tax cut in history, but they are still paying taxes. He will end that.

Trump’s goal is to right the wrongs he suffered for so long. Who needs policies when he has so many grievances that he so generously shares for all the world to see?

The writer is a Washington-based journalist, a consultant, a lobbyist and a former American Israel Public Affairs Committee legislative director.