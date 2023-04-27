The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel as Sudan mediator: Risks and possibilities - editorial

This week, Israel offered to host peace talks between Sudan’s two warring generals, a proposal that would have been unthinkable a few years ago.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 02:43
People are evacuated due to clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 25, 2023. (photo credit: Ibrahim Ishaaq/Reuters)
People are evacuated due to clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 25, 2023.
(photo credit: Ibrahim Ishaaq/Reuters)

On September 1, 1967, less than three months after the Six-Day War, the Arab League gathered in Sudan and issued the infamous Khartoum Resolution that included the notorious “three noes:” “No peace with Israel, no negotiation with Israel, no recognition of Israel.”

This week, Israel offered to host peace talks between Sudan’s two warring generals, a proposal that would have been unthinkable – indeed would have been considered nothing less than fiction – just a few short years ago.

That the proposal is not fiction, and that it was discussed with the US and other key regional actors like the United Arab Emirates, demonstrates the enormous distance Israel has traveled in the 56 years since the Khartoum Resolution, both in the region and on the international stage.

In October 2020, Sudan announced its intention to join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with Israel. In the interim, however, it has been torn by domestic unrest between the country’s civilian and military rulers.

That unrest took a different and ugly turn two weeks ago when fighting broke out – not between the army and civilian leaders, but rather between two heads of the military: army chief Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir greets a supporter from inside the defendant's cage during his and some of his former allies trial over the 1989 military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989, at a courthouse in Khartoum, Sudan September 15, 2020 (credit: MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH/REUTERS) Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir greets a supporter from inside the defendant's cage during his and some of his former allies trial over the 1989 military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989, at a courthouse in Khartoum, Sudan September 15, 2020 (credit: MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH/REUTERS)

Contacts on both sides 

Jerusalem, which has good relations with both men, has been in contact with each side, urging a cease-fire since the beginning of the fighting that has left hundreds dead. The Foreign Ministry said that both sides were considering the proposal for Israeli mediation.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Ministry Director-General Ronen Levy traveled to Sudan in February to formally establish diplomatic relations. One of Israel’s concerns is that a prolonged civil war there would leave the already poverty-stricken country in utter ruins, and significantly dim the prospects for a solid and mutually beneficial Israeli-Sudanese peace deal.

“If there is a way in which Israel can help stop the war and violence in that country, we would be very happy to do so,” Cohen said this week.

The offer of mediating an end to the fighting in Sudan brings to mind a similar effort last year at the start of the Russian-Ukrainian War when then-prime minister Naftali Bennett offered the country’s good offices to try to put an end to that devastating conflict. Israel at the time was one of the few Western countries that had good relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although some criticized Bennett at the time for overreaching and getting Israel unnecessarily involved in a conflict not its own, and even though those mediation efforts did not yield fruit, the move did demonstrate the degree to which the diplomatic stature of Israel – so often the subject of others’ mediation attempts – had changed.

The same is true of Israel’s latest overtures to mediate between the warring factions in Sudan.

That Israel is being considered a broker in this bloody conflict amid efforts in certain corners of the world, including a couple of hostile African countries, to isolate Israel and turn it into a pariah, shows just how ridiculous and self-defeating those efforts are. Rather than being a pariah, it may turn out that Israel might be able to serve an important role in ending yet another violent conflict in Africa.

The risk of the mediator

There are, of course, risks in undertaking a mediator’s role, and not every mediator ends up with a Nobel Peace Prize.

Playing this role runs the risk of antagonizing one or both sides of the conflict or the other – something that could end up coming back to haunt the Jewish state. At the same time, it also affords a degree of international prestige that could be leveraged for Israel’s benefit down the line. For instance, if Jerusalem can serve a valuable role here, it may be in a stronger position to make certain requests of the countries that have looked to it for help during this crisis, such as the US and the UAE.

The role of a mediator in a conflict such as the one in Sudan presents Israel with risks and possibilities. However, if its efforts help to end the violence in the beleaguered Northeast African country and at the same time further cement ties between Jerusalem and Khartoum, the risks will be well worth it.



Tags diplomacy sudan crisis in sudan sudan israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by