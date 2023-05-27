March with us to honor Israel’s 75th anniversary in New York - opinion

On Sunday, June 4, we will march together in the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York’s Celebrate Israel Parade. This year, the parade comes at a more sensitive time than ever, in the shadow of the huge protests against and in favor of legal reform.

An event like the Celebrate Israel Parade provides us a rare opportunity to show the world that we are one people and that a strong connection between Israel and the global Jewish people matters deeply.

The unity of the Jewish people is our duty for future generations. We are all partners in the glorious Jewish enterprise and the victory of Israel in its resurrection, both in the State of Israel and outside of it.

Join the Celebrate Israel Parade

We have faced many challenges throughout our history, but we have always emerged stronger. Israel’s connection with the Jewish community in New York is an asset that we all need to protect, nurture, and strengthen.

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak. (credit: Courtesy)

The State of Israel has always been and always will be a Jewish and democratic state.

Likud MK Shalom Danino. (credit: Courtesy)

If you are in New York on June 4, we hope you will march and cheer with us as we honor Israel’s 75th anniversary at the Celebrate Israel Parade. If you live in Israel, we invite you to join with us by streaming the parade on the Celebrate Israel Parade website.

Shalom Danino is an MK on behalf of Likud. Vladimir Beliak is an MK on behalf of Yesh Atid.