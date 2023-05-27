The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

March with us to honor Israel’s 75th anniversary in New York - opinion

This year's Celebrate Israel Parade will be held in New York City on June 4.

By SHALOM DANINO, VLADIMIR BELIAK
Published: MAY 27, 2023 23:12
The Celebrate Israel Parade proceeds through Times Square in New York City, last year. When Israelis hear of Americans marching in the parade, they feel a sense of brotherhood, says the writer. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
The Celebrate Israel Parade proceeds through Times Square in New York City, last year. When Israelis hear of Americans marching in the parade, they feel a sense of brotherhood, says the writer.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

On Sunday, June 4, we will march together in the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York’s Celebrate Israel Parade. This year, the parade comes at a more sensitive time than ever, in the shadow of the huge protests against and in favor of legal reform.

An event like the Celebrate Israel Parade provides us a rare opportunity to show the world that we are one people and that a strong connection between Israel and the global Jewish people matters deeply.

The unity of the Jewish people is our duty for future generations. We are all partners in the glorious Jewish enterprise and the victory of Israel in its resurrection, both in the State of Israel and outside of it.

Join the Celebrate Israel Parade

We have faced many challenges throughout our history, but we have always emerged stronger. Israel’s connection with the Jewish community in New York is an asset that we all need to protect, nurture, and strengthen.

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak. (credit: Courtesy) Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak. (credit: Courtesy)

The State of Israel has always been and always will be a Jewish and democratic state.

Likud MK Shalom Danino. (credit: Courtesy) Likud MK Shalom Danino. (credit: Courtesy)

If you are in New York on June 4, we hope you will march and cheer with us as we honor Israel’s 75th anniversary at the Celebrate Israel Parade. If you live in Israel, we invite you to join with us by streaming the parade on the Celebrate Israel Parade website.

Shalom Danino is an MK on behalf of Likud. Vladimir Beliak is an MK on behalf of Yesh Atid.



Tags American Jewry new york israel us diaspora Knesset members
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by