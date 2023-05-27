The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Likud, Yesh Atid MKs will join NYC Celebrate Israel Parade

The MKs invited the public to join them in person on the streets of New York or to join by streaming the parade online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 27, 2023 23:11
THE ANNUAL Celebrate Israel parade takes place along Fifth Avenue in New York City, in 2017. As much merit as there is in the argument that Zionists must live in Israel, it isn’t necessarily correct, says the writer. (photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
Two members of the Israeli Knesset will join this year's Jewish Community Relations Council of New York’s Celebrate Israel Parade, which will take place on New York City's Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 4.

Likud MK Shalom Danino and Yesh Atid Vladimir Beliak will march together with New York’s Jewish Community and guests "to show the world that we are one people and that a strong connection between Israel and the global Jewish people matters deeply," the MKs said in a statement released on Saturday.

"Israel’s connection with the Jewish community in New York is an asset that we all need to protect, nurture, and strengthen."

They also emphasized that despite the sensitive timing of the parade this year, as it is overshadowed by the protests for and against the Israeli government's judicial reform plans, Israel "has always been and always will be a Jewish and democratic state."

Danino and Beliak invited the public to join them in person on the streets of New York or to join by streaming the parade on the Celebrate Israel Parade website.

Israeli and US officials at the Celebrate Israel Parade

In 2022, MKs Ofir Akunis on behalf of the Likud, and Gilad Kariv on behalf of the Labor Party, represented the State of Israel at the parade. In a similar statement, they said: "In a world of conflict and division, what unites us is greater than what divides us."

The first parade was held in 1965 and later included Jewish community organizations, synagogues, marching bands, and floats and was named the Salute to Israel Parade on Fifth Avenue. It received the current name, Celebrate Israel Parade, after the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York assumed management of the Parade in 2011, according to its homepage.

High-level officials from the Israeli government, including prime ministers and MKs, as well as American officials, including the mayor of New York City, senators and Congressional representatives have taken part in the parade in recent years. 



