The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Sweden's membership in NATO has great implications for the alliance - opinion

Sweden and Finland’s official NATO membership will mark a significant shift in the regional security landscape.

By NIR LEVITAN
Published: JULY 16, 2023 03:53
A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)
A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

The anticipated ratification of Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization gained greater substance this past week with the address delivered by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the alliance summit in Vilnius. Sweden’s membership will enhance the allies’ capacity to bolster their naval force in the Baltic Sea and in neighboring Finland.

The speech in which Erdogan stated that he would work for Sweden’s accession was an achievement for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and for Swedish diplomacy. Sweden and Turkey have collaborated closely on addressing Turkey’s demands, resulting in constitutional and legal changes in Sweden. The cooperation extended to counterterrorism efforts and a new bilateral security agreement was established. Furthermore, Sweden actively supports initiatives to renew EU membership talks for Turkey and is taking these steps to pave the way for its own accession to NATO. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Reuters, has criticized European leaders for not understanding the consequences of NATO’s expansion toward Russia’s borders. Last year he told Sky News that such a move would result in having to “make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security.” 

The pursuit of NATO membership by Sweden and Finland, traditionally non-aligned countries, has resulted in significant changes in their military policies. Both countries are located in the Baltic Sea region, which has seen a rise in military activity since 2014, primarily due to concerns over Russia’s security threat. 

Sweden became aware of Moscow’s growing aggravation after Russia’s simulated nuclear attack near Stockholm in 2013. To address security concerns, Finnish, Swedish, and Norwegian air forces regularly engage in air combat training, simulating various scenarios. In parallel, and as part of a joint training exercise in the Stockholm archipelago, Sweden and the United States tested their interoperability and shared valuable experience. Sweden’s possession of strategic terrain, such as Gotland in the Baltic Sea, further reinforces the potential for increased strategic coordination.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Baltic States’ NATO membership has removed the central misalliance in defense planning in the region, which would also be under Sweden’s responsibility. The investigation into suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 has revealed traces of underwater explosives in the samples taken from a boat, according to a letter from German authorities. German investigators are still working to determine the boat’s exact route and believe it was rented with the intention of concealing the identities of those involved. The conclusions of the independent Swedish investigation team, operating separately from Germany, are yet to be determined. 

Sweden in the Arctic

Sweden’s entry into NATO has significant implications for the Arctic region and the defense of the Nordic area. NATO will now be able to strengthen its presence and enhance coordination in this strategic region. 

Formal commitment to NATO will streamline aspects of cooperation, but even without such commitments, Sweden and Finland already engage in exercises, consultations, and coordination with NATO countries. The largest increases in defense spending were observed in Finland (+36%) and Sweden (+12%), indicating a growing alignment with NATO practices.

In terms of defense capabilities, Sweden’s defense industry has produced several weapons including the Gripen aircraft which form the backbone of the Swedish Air Force. While Sweden still relies on EU and US-manufactured helicopters and C-130s, its domestic defense industry also contributes significantly.

The integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO operations is well underway, with their military officers now represented alongside NATO’s officers at the multinational headquarters in Mons, Belgium. This level of integration reflects a close alignment with NATO’s member states.

Sweden and Finland’s official NATO membership will mark a significant shift in the regional security landscape. It will enable NATO to bolster its presence in the Arctic and Nordic regions while Sweden and Finland benefit from enhanced defense coordination and interoperability. Despite not yet being formal members, the Scandinavian countries have already strengthened their ties to NATO, reinforcing their commitment to regional security.

The writer is a research fellow at the Europa Institute at Bar-Ilan University and a research affiliate at the Center for Cold War Studies at the University of Southern Denmark.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by