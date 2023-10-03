Embarking on my academic journey, I found myself at a crossroads. My upbringing had been ordinary, and I considered myself a mediocre student. Nevertheless, I had a passion for sports, a keen interest in politics, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

By studying advertising and marketing communications at the Ono Academic College, I soon discovered the world of public relations, where storytelling had the power to guide clients from point A to B. I also began to take part in active leadership programs.

Armed with an insatiable curiosity, I delved deeper into the realm of politics. I began as an intern in the office of MK Sharren Haskel and later joined the Likud election campaign staff as a researcher. This role not only piqued my interest but also allowed me to be a silent observer during tumultuous times.

After the campaign concluded with no clear result, I transitioned to a prominent PR firm, where I handled cases spanning international affairs, sports, and municipal matters. The world, however, seemed to spin even faster due to a series of events, notably the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drawing upon my military training as a combat medic, I joined the IDF reserves to contribute to the nationwide vaccination effort. Our swift action, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saved lives and altered the course of history. We vaccinated thousands of people, stopping the pandemic from spreading. Throughout this period, I also dedicated my skills pro bono to initiatives I believed in, eagerly anticipating a return to normalcy. Ono Academic College (credit: PR)

When life finally settled, I took on the role of deputy spokesperson for the Beit Shemesh Municipality. Officially an oleh or immigrant (having been brought to Israel at the age of two), I felt compelled to directly engage with the quite large English-speaking demographic – although it was not part of my job description. We built a network that enabled us to address the community’s needs in their preferred language. By this time I had decided to transition from being a mere media officer to using my abilities to assist as many people as possible.

A deeper divide

Opportunity knocked and I fulfilled a long-standing ambition by joining the team of an emerging Likud Knesset Member as his media and foreign affairs advisor. This was anticipated to be a period of stability after years of turmoil. Yet, there have been no dull moments, with the spotlight predominantly on judicial reform. While I support the intentions behind the judicial reform, it has unfortunately brought on a deeper divide to a nation already plagued by a general mistrust, not only in its systems but also between the different camps.

However, beneath the surface, there are countless stories that the media often neglects or intentionally overlooks. Through the MK’s office, we’ve managed to assist numerous citizens with issues that would have remained unresolved without our intervention. From doctors struggling with bureaucracy upon making aliyah to injured IDF reservists encountering a flawed system as they seek the proper medical care, and even helping a relative enter the country for a family event after inexplicable delays – these experiences underscore the remarkable and, at times, alarming impact one can have by simply knocking on the right door. I’m ever mindful of those who lacked the resources to access these services and missed out on opportunities as a result.

I have recently published a piece in this newspaper noting the damage caused by a multitude of parties in Israel with almost identical opinions among them with the differences stemming only from personal disagreements. This toxic and unproductive condition creates an impossible deadlock. It is precisely for this reason that the Labor Party would do well to return to its roots. Not because I would vote for it but rather because it is a means for a real conversation that must be had in Israel regarding a growing number of issues.

For me, a life of service is about helping others and ensuring the State of Israel continues to progress and remain resilient in an ever-changing Middle East. It is a bold mission to unite us all, even amid disagreements, but I believe it can be done by promoting genuine dialogue. In order to return to normalcy we must be able to argue rationally and respectfully, especially with those we disagree with. Only once we reach that understanding can we move forward.

The writer is media and foreign affairs adviser to Likud MK Dan Illouz.