Israeli solidarity is its greatest asset in times of war - editorial

The country is going through an extraordinarily challenging time. With some 1,400 dead, 4,000 wounded, and 200 abducted, no one can remain unaffected by the mega-atrocity Hamas perpetrated on October 7. The numbers are almost unfathomable. Whole families wiped out; entire communities decimated.

The suffering inflicted on the residents of the pastoral communities, the army bases, and the young people at the Supernova music festival are still being revealed. The stories of incredible bravery also continue to come to light. As in cases of post-traumatic stress syndrome, it is possible that more time will pass before the full impact is felt.

Beyond those who suffered the horrors firsthand or witnessed them up close, all citizens of Israel have been affected and are suffering from trauma. This has been compounded by the massive Hamas rocket attacks launched on wide areas of the country. And for many, there is also the worry for the welfare of soldiers, loved ones, serving on the frontlines.

From the depths of the horrors, something positive emerged. There is a feeling of national solidarity and togetherness that is almost palpable. It is omnipresent. Israel took a beating, but it is bouncing back with the help of its characteristic resilience.

When US President Joe Biden made his extraordinary visit last week, he commented on the Israeli spirit: “To the people of Israel, your courage and commitment is stunning,” he said. Medical supplies and humanitarian aid being distributed in Southern Israel (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

In 2014, Operation Defensive Edge broke out following the nearly three weeks of Operation Brother’s Keeper, during which the country collectively held its breath and prayed for the safe return of the three kidnapped teenagers Naftali Fraenkel, Gil-Ad Shaer, and Eyal Yifrah.

Naftali’s mother, Rachelle Fraenkel, later told The Jerusalem Post that she felt that the unity and empathy displayed by Israelis during those days helped in way to prepare the ground for the solidarity and sympathy displayed during the following weeks of war. Even though the three teens were murdered by their Hamas abductors, the nation’s prayers during the search for them were not wasted; they helped bring the country together and give it strength during the war. Advertisement

It is no secret that the first 10 months of this year were marked by unprecedented divisions in Israeli society as a result of the government’s judicial reform and the response to it. Throughout the country, family members, friends, and colleagues stopped talking to each other, unable to overcome the divide.

Demonstrations blocked streets and the country came to a standstill in so-called Days of Paralysis. There were pilots and reservists of other elite units who announced their refusal to serve as a protest measure.

The country was undoubtedly weakened. Israel’s enemies – Hamas, Hezbollah, and their Iranian sponsor – openly gloated at the sight. But they misjudged the Israeli character.

An enemy worse than ISIS

Facing an enemy worse than ISIS, the country quickly pulled together and showed the same spirit that has been displayed during previous wars, operations, and other hardships.

Reservists answered the call to serve, with many rushing home from abroad to draft. So many former soldiers begged to be called up that the IDF had to turn some away. Pilots dropped their political differences and mobilized en masse, with at least one air base commander saying there was more than a 100% turnout.

People opened their homes and hearts to perfect strangers who required a refuge from the rockets and other threats. Volunteer groups quickly formed to supply food, clothing, and toys to the displaced families.

Soldiers were bombarded with so much food and equipment from civilian well-wishers that it became the butt of jokes and memes.

The many ways in which people volunteered are too numerous to list here, but they show the same sort of creativity for which the country is famous.

Nobody knows what challenges lie ahead. No one can predict the exact course the war will take. But we all know one thing for certain: We need to remain united and to face this together. Soldiers fighting on the frontlines watch each other’s backs and serve as one, regardless of any political, religious, or social differences they have. In the same way, the ordinary citizens on the home front must also continue to be strong and united.

Together, we will win.