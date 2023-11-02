World leaders must come together against Hamas, antisemitism - opinion

The history of the State of Israel – and indeed, of the Jewish people – is now starkly divided into two periods: what happened before October 7, 2023, and everything that must follow. This is more than a historical divide; it is a clarion call for a renewed understanding of our collective and personal narratives.

The late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks wisely said that being a Jew means to “live with a sense of memory.” Today, as I reflect on the unfolding tragedy, I’m reminded of my own family’s history. My existence is a testament to the boundless grace of Muslim villagers in Kyrgyzstan who saved my ancestors from certain death. This profound personal history has driven my life’s work in strengthening Jewish communities worldwide and bridging the gap with other faiths. The current crisis makes this mission more urgent than ever.

As we recount the horrors of October 7, the day when “Never Again” was shattered, my decades of work with international bodies, governments, and faith groups resonate with a heavier significance. The massacre we witnessed, where Jewish and Israeli blood was shed indiscriminately, was not just an attack on a nation or a people. It was an assault on the very principles of humanity that I, and many others, have dedicated our lives to uphold.

The brutality unleashed by Hamas, reminiscent of the darkest episodes of human history, challenges the progress we thought we had made since 1948. It is a stark reminder that the fight against antisemitism, against all forms of hate, is far from over. We thought the days of pogroms were behind us, but October 7 shows that the old evils have merely taken new forms.

A series of heinous acts

Disgustingly, plain old antisemitism has been energized and encouraged by the October 7 massacre. This is now the disturbing lens through which we must view the shocking 1,350% increase in antisemitic incidents in the UK and a 388% rise in the US, alongside a series of heinous acts:

• An Israeli tourist shot dead in cold blood in Egypt on October 8;

• A synagogue burned to the ground in Tunisia on October 17;

• A 40-year-old Jewish woman, president of her synagogue, stabbed to death in the US on October 21;

• A crazed crowd of hundreds of thousands in the streets of London chanting “Free Palestine, from the river to the sea” – in other words, a Judenrein Israel;

• Endless marches on US campuses with chants of “Death to the Jews”;

• Calls by hundreds outside the Sydney Opera house to “Gas the Jews”;

• A devastating attack in Dagestan after a plane landed from Israel, with a mob overrunning the airport in their search of Jews and Israelis to get their hands on.

The list, unfortunately, goes on.

THIS RESURGENCE of hate goes beyond traditional geographic or political boundaries. It shows a global rise in antisemitism that is no longer justifiable as anti-Zionism.

October 7 was a watershed moment; it crystallized the true nature of Hamas as an entity driven not by geopolitical goals, but by a genocidal hatred of Jews worldwide.

This is not just Israel’s or the Jewish community’s burden. The unchecked aggression of groups like Hamas and ISIS poses a global threat. The horror that started in Israel’s streets has a chilling echo around the world.

World leaders must unite

Therefore, my message is straightforward and urgent: World leaders must unite to halt this resurgence of hatred. Today, the terror manifests in Israel, but tomorrow, it will spread to other nations.

Chaos and brutality do not recognize borders. Israel, in many ways, is the watchtower of the world, and the fight in which we are engaged transcends national interests. It is a fight for fundamental human values, a battle for the soul of humanity itself.

The response to this crisis must not be half-hearted or limited to words. We need concrete and forceful action that goes beyond mere condemnations. Supporting Hamas or any group that espouses such hatred is not just anti-Israel, but anti-humanity. These entities must be seen for what they are and dealt with decisively. The civilized world must recognize this fight as its own, ensuring that “Never Again” is not just a slogan, but a promise renewed in the face of adversity.

In this defining moment, our unity, our resolve, and our actions will be our legacy. Now, more than ever, the world must rise, not in fear and not divided, but in solidarity against the darkness.

Our future, and the future of generations to come, depends on it.

The writer is chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact and former CEO of the World Jewish Congress.