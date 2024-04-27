What I learned about keeping a clean home from the Hamas massacre ruins - opinion

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 devastation, there lies a profound lesson about the essence of home and the resilience of its inhabitants. My recent trip to Kfar Aza, a small community in southern Israel, revealed the aftermath of the destruction and the deeply personal stories embedded within the remnants of shattered homes. Amid the rubble, I found a poignant revelation about the balance between infusing one’s home with personality while keeping clutter at bay.

Kfar Aza, like many nearby areas, has faced numerous challenges due to its location near unstable borders. What struck me most during my visit wasn’t just the physical damage but the poignant reminders of lives shattered seen in the personal items strewn amid the ruins. Walking through the streets, I noticed belongings like toys, photos, and books, each telling a story of the lives once lived there.

Despite the destruction, there was a strong sense of humanity, resilience, and hope amid the chaos. In those moments, I couldn’t help but reflect on the concept of home and what truly makes a meaningful one.

What makes a home meaningful

Our homes are more than just structures; they are reflections of our identities, storehouses of our memories, and expressions of our personalities. Yet, there is a delicate balance between infusing our spaces with character and succumbing to the tyranny of clutter. Despite the conflict’s toll, each home I visited in Kfar Aza carried a distinct sense of authenticity and individuality. Each carefully selected item spoke volumes about the people who once lived there, serving as a reminder that our living spaces should reflect our essence rather than being cluttered with needless belongings.

In today’s world, where consumerism often guides our decisions and clutter threatens to engulf our living spaces, we are bombarded with messages encouraging us to acquire more, upgrade constantly, and keep up with ever-changing trends. However, amid this barrage of information, we risk losing sight of what truly matters – the essence of what makes a house a home. Kibbutz members stand next to a ruined house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on January 14. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

A home should be filled with personality, not with material abundance. It should be a space curated intentionally, where each item serves a purpose and carries meaning. It’s about surrounding ourselves with things that bring us joy, inspire us, and reflect our values and experiences.

Leaving Kfar Aza, touched by the strength of its residents and the stories in its wreckage, I gained a deeper respect for the importance of home. It’s where we find comfort in life’s challenges, where our true selves are safe, and where our impact lasts even after we’re gone.

The lesson from Kfar Aza is clear yet profound – our homes should embody personality without succumbing to clutter. They should mirror our identities and cherished values, infused with the warmth of our presence and the depth of our experiences. By embracing this principle, we can create homes that are aesthetically pleasing, profoundly meaningful, and authentic in a world often overshadowed by superficiality.

May the memories of those we lost in Kfar Aza carry on, and may this year bring the hostages home and safety to our Jewish homeland. 

The writer is the founder of Gold Standard Organizing.