Discovering a common bond through Jewish tradition - opinion

During these challenging times both for Israel and Jewish communities around the world, I found myself leaving Israel last week with an incredible group of CEOs and senior leaders of Israel’s hi-tech community. These business leaders took time out of their busy schedules to learn first-hand about the vibrancy, challenges, and opportunities of the American Jewish community.

Having just been in New York at the end of March on a similar mission, I expected that the issues we discussed might sound familiar. Instead, the escalation of antisemitism and the increased complexity of the war over the previous weeks made this visit all the more significant.

We met with students, both on campus and off. We witnessed protests and counter-protests. We heard of the awakening among so many Jews since October 7, and the intense desire on the part of these Jews to connect to their Jewish roots. We sensed a renewed exploration of Jewish identity by the young, previously unaffiliated, population.

Finally, we proudly represented Israel as we joined together with IATI – Israel Advanced Technology Industries – to ring the opening bell at NASDAQ. We signaled that through it all, the bond between Israel’s hi-tech community and its American counterpart continues to strengthen, pragmatically and warmly, to make the world a better place.

Sharing Jewish traditions with the audience

As part of the delegation, I had a chance to speak in one of the communities we visited. I shared that Sefirat Ha’omer (counting the omer) – which connects Passover, when we became a nation, to Shavuot when we received the Torah – is unique and critical in many ways. One way is that, unlike the two-day holidays celebrated outside of Israel in contrast to just one day in Israel, during the counting of the omer we all count the same number each night. Kay and Hannah Dubrow attend a ''Stand with Israel'' rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

We don’t invoke the concept of “sfeika d’yoma,” the ancient notion of uncertainty of the exact day, which would mean in the days of the Talmud that we wouldn’t have known if tonight is, say, Day 11 or Day 12. Many commentators explain that this because the core element of the commandment is a counting process, which has to be a specific number each day, without an awkward double-counting to cover two options. In short, we make the choice.

I offered another interpretation. Specifically now, in this time between Passover and Shavuot when we became a nation, ultimately receiving our Torah, we in Israel need to be on the same page as those Jews outside our borders. We need to be in sync. We need to count the same number. That was true 3,000 years ago and remains true today.

The counting every evening of the omer can serve as a daily reminder – like the ringing of a bell to open the markets – that a new day is upon us and we need to get to work to accomplish goals and effect change. The Jews of Israel and the Jews around the world are in this together.

We are one family. As such, we need to find ways to continue to strengthen one another, stick together, and bring light to a world that at times seems so dark. Especially now, as we feel challenged and threatened by enemies of all types, we need to have each other’s back. Ding, ding, ding. And, we do!

The writer is the international director of Gesher.