A New Approach to Addressing Israel's Challenges

The events of October 7th, widely regarded as an act of war aimed at conquering Israel, had a deeper, more insidious objective orchestrated by Hamas and its Iranian backers: a war of consciousness. This psychological warfare is as crucial as any military conflict, targeting the emotional core of our society.

Psychological warfare falls under the broader umbrella of "mind engineering," a discipline focused on manipulating emotions. Our brains process information in two distinct ways: emotional and rational. Emotional processing is automatic and subconscious, while rational processing requires conscious effort and cognitive resources. Consequently, emotional information invariably takes precedence over rational thought.

Consider this scenario:

Ask people how much they would pay for travel insurance covering $100,000 in case of death from any cause. Then, ask them how much they would pay for the same amount of coverage, but specifically including death from a terrorist attack. Despite both options essentially offering the same coverage, people are willing to pay more for the second. This disparity stems from heightened fear of terrorist attacks, a fear that can be exploited through psychological manipulation.

The October 7th horrors, designed to instill profound fear, epitomize psychological warfare. The acts of violence, rape, and humiliation were crafted to make Israelis feel unsafe, aiming to foster a pervasive sense of fear and anxiety. The true victory for our adversaries would be to see Israelis fleeing in terror.

To counteract psychological warfare effectively, we must understand its primary advantage: our inability to shield ourselves from its effects. Even when aware of manipulations, we remain susceptible. Thus, our strategy should be proactive, not reactive. We must manage this war of consciousness with the same diligence as we do military conflicts.

Understanding our enemy's mindset is crucial for developing an effective response. Hamas chose this moment, recognizing our internal divisions and protests as a sign of weakness. However, Hamas operates as a proxy for Iran, engaging in psychological warfare long before October 7th. The current pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas demonstrations in the US and Europe are products of a sustained, strategic brainwashing campaign that began over two decades ago. This narrative casts Israel as the oppressor in a black-and-white moral struggle, resonating with progressive movements focused on social justice and environmental sustainability.

These movements do not acknowledge Israel's right to exist and aim for its eradication. Militarily outmatched, our enemies have shifted to influencing global and local consciousness through social media and public demonstrations, seeking to sow division, provoke fear, and undermine our sense of security.

Our response must draw from the same psychological toolbox. Israel needs a paradigm shift, understanding that a robust, proactive strategy is required. The key lies in immigration—encouraging a large, immediate influx of new immigrants to Israel. This tactic mirrors the vision of early Zionist leaders like Jabotinsky and Ben-Gurion, who understood the demographic challenges of the Jewish-Arab conflict. They advocated for a "demographic Iron Wall," a solid Jewish majority that would make it clear to the Arabs that eliminating the Jewish presence in Israel was impossible.

Today, this doctrine is more relevant than ever. We must leverage psychological tactics to exhaust and demoralize our enemies, demonstrating our resilience and permanence. By encouraging mass immigration, we can disrupt our adversaries' logic and create a reverse emigration effect, solidifying our presence and securing our future.

This war of consciousness requires a collective national effort. Each of us has a role to play in supporting this strategy, ensuring that Israel remains strong, united, and unyielding in the face of psychological and physical threats. By thinking differently and acting decisively, we can overcome the challenges we face and secure a brighter future for Israel.

The writer is Head of Research & Insights, at Belong.