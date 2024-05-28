In Switzerland, our darkest history is repeating itself  - Opinion

Pro-Palestinian groups have besieged Swiss universities, leaving many Swiss citizens shocked and angry that their taxes are financing universities that allow protests by groups opposing democratic ideals and values.

The campus protests have caused cultural and political destabilization within Switzerland, a country that encompasses four cultures: German, French, Italian, and Romanche. The University of Geneva boasts students from over 150 nationalities who have successfully coexisted until now. During these protests, outsiders have infiltrated campuses and systematically sown seeds of unrest, especially with banners and dangerous slogans.

It is important to understand the significance of the popular slogans being used like “stopping the genocide.” This slogan is highly inflammatory, as the protesters often do not understand the meaning of their chants. This process of brainwashing and spreading misinformation inevitably snowballs and becomes an effective way of educating the masses, who aren’t always aware of the history or facts. As these slogans spread, there is little, if any, space for discussion and education. The result is global radicalization, as these slogans are accepted and amplified to millions around the world, often with the support of the media.

These behaviors, which we see in other parts of Europe and North America, are reminiscent of pre-World War II when ruthless, antisemitic leaders used demonstrations and slogans to manipulate the masses into hatred, violence, bigotry, and eventually a war that resulted in the extermination of six million Jews and the persecution of many more.

Recently at one of Geneva’s main universities, many banners were hung around the building, which was a distressing reminder of the Nazi party in the 1930s. Putting these universities under siege places them under the control of “wannabe dictators” who take shelter there and makes any meaningful discussion or education about Middle Eastern history and policies impossible. These protesters in search of a cause have been duped into following extremists with global ambitions without knowing the background of the ideology guiding the protests. Palestinian flags and banners hang in a university in Geneva (Credit: Diana Krief)

And what can we say about our Western society that passively assists those hostile to democracy and real human rights by withdrawing and refraining from real action? The leaders of these protests hide behind so-called human rights and the “Peace and Love” movement when their real aim is to subject others to their extremist, dictatorial thinking, which excludes any depth of reasoning. Their control often begins by refusing to give the other side a voice and denying the facts and reality.

For example, leaders of certain universities in the US and UK tolerate demonstrations by students brandishing banners with slogans like “From the river to the sea.” Let us remember that this term is a clear, genocidal incitement to wipe Israel and its over 9 million citizens off the map. Likewise, protestors chant in support of an “intifada,” which is a violent uprising against Israelis.

Will we continue to stand by and let disruption of law and order, ignorance, and incitement to genocide of Israelis and Jews prevail? Will we continue to witness the transformation of our universities into safe havens for those with outward displays of contempt for truth, understanding, and real enlightenment?

Free speech is permitted and welcome but hate speech and what is being spewed on these university campuses need to be condemned. If not, we risk having a repeat of history where entire communities were targeted and murdered because of their identity and beliefs.

The founders of our democracies and those who have fought to preserve them rightfully feel frightened and betrayed. Let us hope that the students and young people in our communities learn from the past so they don’t forsake our democratic traditions and ideals.

Diana Krief is the President of the Geneva-based Association Coopération and Development (ACD), which promotes cooperation and innovations between people.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Jackie Goodall.