The academic community must avoid politically motivated boycotts - opinion

Most of humanity is well aware of the importance of keeping science, culture, and sports apart from the international political situation, but we still often witness an undesirable mix-up of these areas. Ultimately, this mix-up might bring about significant harm to global progress, and undermine regional stability and advancement in these areas.

Culture and science are used as bridges between different peoples and societies, bring individuals closer and allow space for dialogue and mutual understanding. Sports, for its part, promotes a healthy and respectful challenge between nations. When we allow political divides and conflicts to seep into these areas, we lose important benefits and may increase tensions instead of easing them.

In science, this trend can lead to the slowing and halting of progress and innovation. When scientists are estranged from their peers because of politics, cooperation, the sharing of information, and the advancement of human knowledge, become much more difficult.

As for culture, when disconnected from politics, it is used to deepen empathy between people. However, when manipulated for political reasons, it loses its power and may turn into propaganda.

A clear example may be seen in the worrisome trend of the scientific boycott of Israeli institutions. There is a connection between the academic boycott movement and the recent public displays of antisemitism. The violence and racism against Jews on campuses is manifested in attempts to remove and isolate Israel from the global research community.

The ramifications of the scientific boycott

The ramifications of such scientific boycott are severe. Not only does it damage the Israeli academy, but also harms Israeli hi-tech, technology, and defense industries, which depend on the academic research. The potential harm could have long-ranging effects that may well extend beyond the current conflict.

Freedom of research and international cooperation are the cornerstones of the development of science. The isolation of Israel from the global scientific community will hinder the ability of Israeli researchers to participate in many projects and contribute to the advancement of knowledge. This will not only be a loss for Israel, but a huge loss for global science and innovation, given Israel’s leading role.

For example, in Israel there is a unique combination of a population of diverse origins, decades-old medical databases, a developed R&D infrastructure, and leading researchers in the field of medicine.

Damage to the international scientific research cooperation with Israel will damage the global ability to find new medicines. This, in an era where artificial intelligence with correct data holds the potential for breakthroughs in dealing with diseases.

Therefore, the government of Israel views it as a top priority to fight against a scientific boycott, and has launched an interministerial initiative to support it. This new initiative will take proactive steps, such as inviting affected researchers to Israel, convening of joint seminars, a public diplomacy campaign, and even offering training and guidance for Israeli researchers on how to operate in hostile environments. The ultimate goal is to protect freedom of research and the capacity of Israeli researchers to continue their cooperation with the global community.

We must strive to strongly separate science, culture and sports from the political realm. Only then can we use these areas as a universal language that contribute to international cooperation, the free exchange of ideas and better mutual understanding. Alternatively, linking them with politics will only bring further harm to global progress, innovation, and knowledge.

I call on the academic and scientific community to avoid politically motivated boycotts, and by this they will protect freedom of research and innovation, assist Israel, and also prevent an existential threat on global research and innovation.

The writer is minister of innovation, science and technology.