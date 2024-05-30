Israel must improve its cybersecurity measures to protect its citizens - opinion

Imagine waking up to find that Israel’s power grid has been hacked, plunging the nation into darkness. Hospitals scramble to operate without electricity, patient data is compromised, and essential services grind to a halt. This is not a dystopian fiction but a very real threat we face today.

The recent escalation of hostilities with Hamas, combined with ongoing threats from Iran and Hezbollah, have spotlighted the need for robust national security measures. Yet, amidst this turmoil, the cyber front remains one of our most vulnerable battlefields.

Consider the cyberattack on Israel Railways that disrupted services and could have put passenger safety at risk. Such incidents reveal the intricate web of dependencies within our IT systems. To safeguard these critical components, businesses must achieve complete visibility into their digital assets, identifying and addressing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Cybersecurity essentials

Cybersecurity (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Adopting a Zero Trust Architecture is a critical step. This approach assumes threats can come from anywhere - inside or out - so no user or system is trusted by default. Detailed knowledge of every device and application in the network allows for tighter access controls and continuous monitoring for suspicious activities.

But technical measures alone aren’t enough. We must foster a culture of cybersecurity awareness. Regular training ensures that employees can recognize and respond to threats, reducing the human factor that often exacerbates security risks.

In these turbulent times, visibility into IT infrastructure is not just beneficial but essential. It enables swift threat identification and neutralization, ensuring our digital defenses are as robust as possible.

Investing in these strategies builds resilience against future attacks. As we navigate these challenging times, it’s imperative to strengthen our cyber defenses, leveraging advanced technologies and a vigilant mindset. By understanding and securing our digital assets, we can better protect ourselves from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

The stakes have never been higher. Ensuring the security of our digital infrastructure is a critical component of national security. Organizations must take these threats seriously and implement comprehensive measures to safeguard their operations. The time to act is now, before the next attack strikes. How we respond today will define our resilience in the face of tomorrow’s cyber adversaries.

The writer is co-founder & CRO at Faddom.