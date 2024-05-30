Reflecting on October 7 through Chen G. Schimmel's exhibition on Israel's tragedy - opinion

In the heart of London’s West End, photojournalist Chen G. Schimmel’s recent three-night exhibition was a powerful manifestation of the October 7 tragedy that unfolded in Israel, emphasizing solidarity within the British Jewish community and the need to broaden awareness and bring solidarity among all British people.

Hosted in an elegant venue on a classic London square, the event drew deep connections between the harrowing narratives captured through Schimmel’s lens and the rising challenges of antisemitism, misinformation, and the need for a shared understanding of the values under threat.

The photographs told a powerful and necessary story, with photos which aimed to bring the viewer to the time of the tragedy and remind us to never forget. The exhibition developed over the week, featuring fireside chats with different prominent figures against the backdrop of Schimmel’s evocative photographs.

The opening night of the exhibition featured young supporters of the United Jewish Israel Appeal (UJIA) and was hosted by Sandy Rashty, a SkyNews journalist. This discussion showcased Schimmel’s approach to photography, highlighting how her visual storytelling significantly deepens the impact of journalistic narratives. Her ability to convey the subtleties of the human experiences through her lens brings distant tragedies into a vivid, personal perspective for viewers.

Schimmel’s experiences and perception of the tragedy and her desire to share these with Jews and others alike was reflected in her conversation with Rashty, when Schimmel expressed a desire for her photography to be shared in order to highlight awareness – and engage support from those in denial – of the October 7 massacre and everything that has come to follow since.

Young Jews in attendance at this event were not only moved by the striking and emotive photos but also by the feeling of community and togetherness, something which many have not experienced since the tragedy. This opportunity to come together is a show of our strength at a time when we, as a people, may feel isolated in our views and beliefs – a feeling not unfamiliar to us as Jews and a reminder that our ability to support one another and continue to act as one community is key to our future.

Leadership conversations

A poster of a hostage kidnapped in the October 7 attack is seen as people attend a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 25, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

The second evening was a gathering of UJIA’s leadership, celebrating the remarkable contributions of UJIA’s outgoing chair, Louise Jacobs. The conversation with Schimmel was hosted by Blake Ezra, a renowned photographer and social media influencer. It explored the profound impact of photography, storytelling, and digital media on journalism, examining how visual storytelling enriches narratives, enhancing audience understanding and fosters empathy.

The final night’s conversation was with Claudia Mendoza, CEO of the Jewish Leadership Council, who discussed the broader implications of the events and the importance of communal leadership in times of crisis. Her insights, coupled with Schimmel’s powerful narratives, highlighted the shared challenges and responsibilities of Jewish and British communities in combating hatred and fostering understanding.

Each evening was centered around Schimmel’s vivid, unfiltered narratives about her experiences on the ground. She spoke about her direct engagement with the families affected by the tragedy, painting a picture of the shared grief and mutual support that bind communities in times of crisis – and often moved into more personal insights into the grief and resilience that characterize these stories. Each story and each picture is a reminder that the lives lost have sparked a sense of grief throughout all of our communities, and Schimmel’s photographs will forever remind us to continue to stand together.

As visitors left the exhibition, they carried with them the images of devastation and recovery and a heightened awareness of the stakes involved. Schimmel’s work is a call to action: to recognize and confront the narratives that seek to undermine the values that Britain and Israel hold dear.

As someone who holds a young leadership role in the UK Jewish community, I was uplifted by the unity at these events. It is true that throughout the Jewish world, my generation has experienced a different type of connection to Israel than those who have come before us. However, what I have seen amongst my peers since October 7 isn’t a simple reaction to those awful events. It is coming to the surface of a lifetime of love for Israel and a yearning to be a part of the Jewish people.

This exhibition was more than a display; it was a dialogue about tragedy, resilience, and the importance of upholding our shared values in the face of threats to our way of life. It reminded us that in the struggle against those who aim to spread terror, the stories of hope and human strength are beacons of light, guiding our path toward a more understanding and united world.

The writer is the chair of Young UJIA. A first-generation Iranian Jew in Manchester, her involvement with Young UJIA was sparked by her family’s own experiences of tragedy during the Iranian revolution – and the refuge and safety they found in Israel and the UK during their escape.