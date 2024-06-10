Campus mission: World Women Chabad Congress comes to Israel

Despite being tired and receiving the invitation at the last minute, curiosity got the better of me.

I had previously attended the World Women Chabad Shluchot Congress in New York, which was an incredible experience with almost 4,000 women from all over the world. However, this event was special because it brought together a large group of Chabad women who are the shluchot (emissaries) on university campuses from all over the world to Israel, where they could meet and connect in person.

The fact that the event was held in Israel and not in New York or anywhere in America, like it usually is, added to its excitement and significance.

Despite the heat and exhaustion, I was immediately struck by the beauty and warmth of the atmosphere.

The beautiful and warm atmosphere of the World Women Chabad Shluchot Congress

The cocktail setup in the garden, with delicious appetizers on display, was a lovely first sight. Suddenly, I realized I was surrounded by women of all ages, shapes, and forms, all gathered together in a spirit of community and connection, and it created a sense of heaven on Earth. MATTI BANON of Université de Montréal presents letters of support from her 11-year-old daughter Aliza Miryam to Alon, a wounded IDF soldier, at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. (credit: Chabad on Campus International)

It’s as if I had stepped into a peaceful oasis, filled with the energy of female friendship and camaraderie.

Overwhelmed by the diversity of women from all over the world, each with a tag with her name and university affiliation, I was almost embarrassed: I didn’t recognize many of the university names, which only added to the surreal quality of the experience. At the same time, I was heartened by the warmth and familiarity with which some of the women greeted me.

Many of them watch my talk show on Arutz Sheva (Channel 7) or they are Jerusalem Post fans and read my articles. Either way, they know all about me, but I wanted to know all about them!

The event was incredibly well organized and thoughtfully planned out, with attention given to every detail to ensure that the women in attendance were well taken care of and able to fully enjoy their time there.

Many of the women came from far away with babies in tow.

Despite the challenges that may come with traveling with young children, there was a fully functional babysitting service, which was a huge relief for these mothers, allowing them to participate in the activities and sessions without having to worry about their little ones.

THE LUXURIOUS accommodations and delicious meals provided a sense of comfort and indulgence. Incredible tours were offered, ranging from visits to kibbutzim in the South to the sites of the Supernova Festival to Sderot, the Western Wall, and the Old City. They allowed these women to explore and experience the rich culture and history of our land even more so now after Oct. 7, which for many of them was their first time coming here.

As we sat down to the banquet, I recognized some of the locations they came from, such as Columbia University, Yale, Elon University, and Emory University, and the stories they shared about protests and tents on campus.

They shared their experiences with antisemitism as well; for example, the controversy surrounding Jerry Seinfeld’s guest appearance at Duke University’s graduation ceremony. It all spoke to the complexities and challenges that many students face on campus today and the support these women need to provide just by being there.

As I listened to their stories, I couldn’t help but wonder how they were able to achieve such a positive impact. Instead of dwelling on the problems and challenges they faced, they were focused on taking action and making a difference.

The shluchots’ approach to building relationships with the students was striking. They didn’t just talk about the issues; instead, they took concrete actions to show their care and support. They helped put tefillin on the boys, lit candles with the women, and got them involved in various programs and activities.

This not only showed the students that they were valued and cared for, but it also created a sense of belonging and community that was hard to find elsewhere.

AS I listened to their stories, I was struck by their strength, but the life lesson for me here was the way these shluchot, instead of focusing on the problems and negativity of the current situation in universities, focused solely on how they could do more and spread light.

L’hathila Ariber (Yiddish for “Leap over it in the first place”) is their very famous Chabad motto, first said by the Rebbe Maharash (the fourth Chabad Rebbe), which describes exactly their mindset.

“The world says that if you cannot crawl under an obstacle, try to leap over it,” he said. “However, I say, ‘leap over it in the first place!’”

Generally speaking, when a problem arises, we go into “crisis mode,” trying to figure out ways to dance around the issue and get by. What Ariber is telling us is that we should jump over a problem almost as if it never existed in the first place.

It is clear that these women, aside from being positive and focused, were also grounded and aware of the complexities of the world, and that despite the growing antisemitism and other challenges that they faced, they were not letting it define them. Instead, they were choosing to focus on what they could control and influence, and to spread love and positivity wherever they went.

The absence of an agenda or second purpose is also significant. The shluchot aren’t looking to promote a particular ideology or agenda; they are simply there to support the students and provide a sense of connection. This lack of ulterior motive allows them to build genuine relationships with the students based on mutual respect and trust.

We finished the dinner by singing “Ani Ma’amin” (I believe) all together in a huge circle as images of the Rebbe were projected on the huge screen on the stage.

How lovely it was to feel, even if for just a short time, how a perfect world would feel if we all just focused on the good in others and how the darkness around us can be extinguished by just adding more light. 

The writer, originally from Italy, lives in Jerusalem with her husband and four children. She heads HadassahChen Productions and hosts a weekly talk show on Arutz Sheva.