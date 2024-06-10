When our leaders play politics while the nation goes up in flames - comment

Imagine this: We’re in the middle of a raging storm, waves from all sides batter our ship, and instead of steadying the helm, our captains are jumping overboard. Benny Gantz’s decision to leave the emergency wartime government couldn’t have come at a worse time. When unity is crucial during a war, Gantz’s exit feels like abandoning a ship when the seas get rough. But let’s be honest: both Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have dropped the ball, and so have the other 118 members of the Knesset. We’re in an existential crisis, and our leaders are playing politics instead of uniting for the common good.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, January 2024. (credit: IDF)

Recent surveys highlight a troubling picture of Israeli unity and trust in our political leaders. Despite ongoing conflict and existential threats, they are mired in discord and self-interest. A Pew Research Center survey conducted from March to April found that Israelis are deeply divided regarding the country’s military response to Hamas. About 39% think our actions are correct, 34% believe we haven’t done enough, and 19% feel we’ve gone too far. This division reflects a broader dissatisfaction with how our leaders handle the war.In addition, a significant number of Israelis are considering leaving the country due to political instability and judicial upheaval. A Channel 13 survey reported that 28% contemplate emigration, highlighting a severe lack of confidence in our current political system.

Gantz’s departure, citing Netanyahu’s political maneuvering and indecisiveness, only adds to the chaos. Abandoning his post at this critical juncture reflects poorly on his judgment. But Netanyahu is not blameless. His reliance on far-right coalition partners and his inability to foster true unity has left Israel in a vulnerable state. His leadership, marked by hesitation and political calculation, has failed to provide the decisive action we need. This issue extends beyond Gantz and Netanyahu, however. The entire Knesset has failed to rise to the occasion.

Inability to put aside partisan differences and unite

Their inability to put aside partisan differences and unite for the common good has left us weaker and more divided. Our enemies, whether Hamas, Hezbollah or others, are watching and taking advantage of our internal fractures. Jewish history is full of warnings about the dangers of internal division. The destruction of the First and Second Temples was due as much to internal strife as to external forces. Today, we risk repeating these historical mistakes if our leaders do not act swiftly to unite. The call to action is clear: All Zionist members of the Knesset and political parties must unite to form a true unity government. This is not the time for political games or personal vendettas. We need to focus on our shared objectives: eliminating Hamas, returning our hostages, and restoring security for all Israelis. Recent data from the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute underscores the need for unity on critical issues. A majority of Jewish respondents (56%) and an overwhelming majority of Arab respondents (88.5%) agree that securing a deal for the release of hostages should be the highest priority. Additionally, 55% of Jewish respondents believe that Israel’s recent conduct in military and international affairs has accelerated the recognition of a Palestinian state. We cannot let our enemies exploit our disunity. A genuine unity government, including all Zionist factions, is essential to project strength and resolve. Our political leaders must show they can set aside their differences and work together for the nation’s good. This is the only way to ensure our survival and victory. In conclusion, the failures of Gantz, Netanyahu, and the rest of the Knesset’s members are a serious indictment of our current political system. It’s imperative that our leaders recognize the gravity of the moment and come together in true unity: Israel’s survival depends on it. Let’s learn from our history and ensure that internal division doesn’t lead to our downfall. Unity now, for the sake of our nation and our future.