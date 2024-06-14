The Iranian 'Godfather' and his mafia-style sham elections - opinion

Iran is currently grappling with severe internal crises and external challenges, firmly under the stringent control of the mullahs who are often described as the main supporters of terrorism.

Recently, the regime has orchestrated staged intra-mafia disputes, likely to divert public attention from more pressing issues. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, acting as the “Godfather” within this mafia-like structure, oversees candidates who vie for power and influence in a highly corrupt system. This oppressive rule has ensnared Iranian society, trapping it in malignant cycles of manipulation and control.

The regime of mullahs in Iran announced the approved six candidates – or more accurately, those favored by Khamenei and the IRGC. Campaigning for these candidates will commence and will continue for 15 days. The winner will replace Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

The future of the regime

Khamenei is focused on perpetuating the regime’s survival, actively searching for a “revolutionary” figure” – someone who does not shy away from suppression and bloodshed – and a “jihadist,” implying readiness for plunder and to commit corruption.

Despite acknowledging the dire national situation, the candidates shirk responsibility for it, attributing no blame to themselves despite their active involvement in domestic and international operations.

Regardless of their factional affiliations, all candidates are committed to preserving the regime’s corrupt structure, with their disputes amounting to nothing more than superficial disagreements. This pervasive corruption has deeply permeated every level of the regime. IRAN’S SUPREME Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after he votes during runoff parliamentary elections, in Tehran, last Friday. Iran’s regime and its theocratic governance are evidently on a decline, the writer asserts. (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The Khamenei regime has failed to uplift public expectations and remains steadfast in its refusal to retreat or to moderate its authoritarian stance. The regime’s repression apparatus commits atrocities with impunity. Overwhelmingly, the public perceives Khamenei not as wise or sacred, but as deeply flawed and criminal.

The candidates present no viable solutions, offering instead a legacy marred by murder, oppression, and deceit. Their titles and promises are broadly viewed as fraudulent, lacking appeal, character, dignity, or legitimate status.

During election seasons, the public engages in political satire, crafting jokes or puncturing the regime’s inflated portrayal of its values and leadership, indicating widespread disdain for the hollow grandeur projected by Khamenei.

The regime’s electoral process in Iran is nothing more than a mere show, a facade reminiscent of the performative republicanism seen in dictatorships like those of Saddam Hussein or Muammar Gaddafi.

There is no democracy or genuine public voting within this theocratic dictatorship; the elections are neither free nor competitive, but rather deeply deceitful processes tightly controlled by Khamenei. He ensures that only loyal, obedient candidates, often from the IRGC (such as Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Saeed Jalili), the Basij (such as Alireza Zakani), or the Ministry of Intelligence, MOIS (Mostafa Pourmohammadi), are poised to emerge victorious from the so-called ballot box.

Noticeably, all these dishonorable candidates are prepared to suppress and massacre Iranian society in the national uprising against the regime and will stop at nothing to preserve the mullahs’ regime. The display of these six candidates indicates the regime’s will to suppress domestically and support terrorism internationally.

Speculation and predictions are rampant in Iranian society, where all candidates, more committed to irrational populist slogans than substantial policies, await their turn to serve Khamenei. The kleptocratic and corrupt regime needs to display numbers and candidates to sustain the facade of sham elections.

Khamenei personally holds the key to the Guardian Council, whose review process for qualifying candidates is notoriously opaque and arbitrary. Yet, official regime narratives and propaganda carry little weight with the public, who, recognizing the futility, manipulation, and deceit of these orchestrated elections, often opt for boycott or derision.

In oppressive regimes, humor becomes a potent tool for public dissent, piercing through the facade of authority. Iran’s current climate mirrors past communist regimes where humor was a subtle form of rebellion against a stifling regime. Despite severe repression, the Iranian people find solace in humor, using it as a tool to undermine the regime’s legitimacy and expose its inherent faults and vulnerabilities.

Ironically, after enduring numerous crackdowns, Iranian society has largely decided to boycott all the regime’s charades. It is estimated that only about 10-15% of the Iranian population will participate in the elections. Nonetheless, the regime’s propaganda machinery will likely try to display a participation rate of around 45-55%, which are undoubtedly fabricated figures.

IRAN’S RULING military is increasingly visible on the global stage. Under Khamenei’s directive, and bolstered by military and security forces, the regime is transitioning toward a militaristic dictatorship, shrouded in religious despotism. Dominated by the IRGC, Basij, and the Ministry of Intelligence Service, these groups’ members are being groomed as puppets, perpetuating the regime’s tyranny and its oppressive policies.

Thus, the foreseeable future shows no signs of deviation from this trajectory. The mullah’s regime is poised to continue its autocratic rule, stifling any potential for democratic change or progressive reform.

The military’s pervasive control over the country’s key institutions – including the presidency, parliament, and various security councils – further solidifies this shift, marginalizing any attempts at reform, and further alienating the Iranian populace.

Iranians view their rulers as part of a corrupt power mafia that denies them any genuine governance choices. The entire sky over Iran acts as the ceiling of a vast prison, containing 90 million inmates.

Amid escalating confrontations with Western powers over nuclear issues and a lack of transparency with the UN, Iran’s international relations have become increasingly strained. The military junta’s refusal to engage in constructive diplomacy, coupled with its persistent obstinacy, has pushed Iran into isolation, with its economy teetering on the brink of collapse, and its populace poised on the verge of civil unrest. The regime’s actions have deepened its international isolation and economic downturn, further aggravated by a lack of diplomatic efforts.

Despite this, the junta remains resolute, receiving substantial support from major global players like Russia and China, who provide the backing necessary to sustain its mullah’s oppressive regime in Iran. Essentially, the military rulers are more focused on consolidating their power domestically than addressing international concerns.

The regime’s response to opposition is characterized by severe repression of any form of dissent, whether it manifests as civil disobedience or outright militancy. In essence, the regime increasingly tightens its grip, harshly suppressing any dissenting voices.

Security forces regularly quell protests with violence, leading to widespread human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, torture, and extra-judicial killings. The media and intellectual communities endure relentless persecution and censorship. Many activists and intellectuals have been imprisoned or subjected to even harsher penalties, underscoring the regime’s deep-seated fear and intolerance of any critique or challenge.

THE GLOBAL community’s response to Iran’s regime has been tepid, marked by ineffective sanctions and diplomatic pressures failing to alter the junta’s trajectory. The regime’s economic mismanagement and isolationist policies have precipitated a crisis that not only threatens the stability of Iran but also poses significant risks to regional peace and global security.

As Iran continues under Khamenei’s iron-fisted rule, its path toward a militarized, theocratic dictatorship becomes alarmingly apparent. This junta regime and its trajectory present a dire threat not only to the Iranian people but also to regional peace and international stability, necessitating a robust and concerted global response to mitigate further deterioration and promote positive change in Iran and beyond.

In actuality, the mullahs’ regime intends to display democracy and legitimacy fraudulently, but the will of the Iranian people is to boycott the mullahs’ circus.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, focusing on Iran and ethnic conflicts in the region. His latest book is The Black Shabbat, published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD.