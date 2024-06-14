Editor's Notes: Embracing Israel's new allies on the European right, despite troubling past

“Keep strong, my Israeli friends, in fighting Hamas. The UN, USA, and Europe don’t understand you are fighting an existential war. Against the dark forces of hate and destruction called Hamas. I’ll always support you.” This quote, which would probably resonate positively amongst most Israelis and Jews, was said by a far-right political leader who may become the Netherlands's next Prime Minister.

Meet 60-year-old Geert Wilders, a Dutch politician who founded and has led the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) since 2006, holding a parliamentary seat since 1998. Known for his right-wing populism, anti-immigration stance, opposition to Islam, and Euroscepticism, Wilders has been a controversial figure, particularly after withdrawing his party's support from the Rutte cabinet in 2012 over budget disagreements. Raised Roman Catholic, his political views were significantly shaped by his travels to Israel and the Arab world, and he has been under constant armed protection since 2004 due to his outspoken views.

According to reports, Wilders met with far-right leaders in Brussels earlier this week to discuss European Parliament cooperation. At the same time, the formation of the new Dutch cabinet, including members from several political parties, is estimated to be able to establish a new and historic right-wing coalition.

In recent years, the political landscape of Europe has shifted significantly towards right-wing parties. This trend was solidified by the recent European Parliament elections, where right-wing factions made substantial gains across the continent. Once considered a fringe politician, Wilders has moved into the mainstream of Dutch politics, reflecting a broader trend that Israel can no longer afford to ignore.

Who is Geert Wilders, and other European figures?

Wilders has long been a controversial figure in European politics. Known for his staunch anti-Islamic rhetoric and nationalist views, Wilders and his PVV party have been viewed with suspicion and concern by many, including within Israel. However, the political reality in the Netherlands has changed. Wilders’ PVV made significant gains in the recent elections, forming a coalition government with other right-wing parties. This shift emphasizes the need for Israel to reassess its stance toward engaging with right-wing European leaders. Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders speaks to media in The Hague, Netherlands after polls closed in an EU election on June 6, 2024. (credit: Lewis Macdonald / Reuters)

As an example, speaking after the elections, Wilders emphasized his support for Israel, stating, "Israel is a beacon of democracy in the Middle East. We must support Israel in its fight against terrorism and stand firmly by its side."

In 2010, during a speech he delivered in Tel Aviv, Wilders said, “If the Jews are denied the right to live in freedom and peace, soon we will all be denied this right. If the light of Israel is extinguished, we will all face darkness. If Israel falls, the West falls.”

On October 7, Wilders said, “When Israel is under attack, we are all under attack. Islamic terrorists hate Jews, Christians, and all non-muslims. Jerusalem, Paris, Rome, and Amsterdam are all targets. It’s a war between freedom and barbarity. So let us all vigorously support our Israeli friends!”

“If Jerusalem falls into the hands of the Muslims, Athens and Rome will be next. Thus, Jerusalem is the main front protecting the West. It is not a conflict over territory but rather an ideological battle, between the mentality of the liberated West and the ideology of Islamic barbarism.”

Israel's historical reluctance to engage with right-wing and far-right parties in Europe is understandable. Many of these parties have roots in or associations with xenophobic and antisemitic movements. For instance, the National Rally in France, led by Marine Le Pen, has a history deeply intertwined with her father Jean-Marie Le Pen’s antisemitic remarks. Similarly, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been criticized for its members’ statements that downplay the Holocaust and its anti-immigrant stance.

Despite their problematic histories, many of these right-wing parties have expressed strong support for Israel in recent years. This support has become particularly evident since the Hamas attacks on October 7. For example, Alice Weidel of the AfD has called for cutting aid to Palestinians and redirecting support to Israel, emphasizing the need to back Israel's right to defend itself.

For example, the Sweden Democrats, led by Jimmie Åkesson, have expressed strong support for Israel, especially in light of the recent conflicts. On October 15, 2023, Åkesson emphasized that "Sweden must stand with Israel against terrorism and international bias.”

After the October 7 attacks, Le Pen attended a significant march against antisemitism in Paris on October 17, stating, "France and Israel share common threats. Our partnership should reflect our shared values and mutual interests." In addition, Herbert Kickl, leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), expressed unequivocal support for Israel’s right to self-defense post-October 7. On October 25, Kickl said, "Austria must advocate for Israel within the EU, ensuring that biased resolutions against Israel are opposed and supporting Israel's security measures.”

The recent European Parliament elections further illustrate the strengthening of European right-wing parties. Parties like Italy's Brothers of Italy, France's National Rally, and Hungary’s Fidesz have all made significant gains, reflecting a broader shift towards conservative and nationalist policies. This political shift is reshaping national politics and influencing EU policies on immigration, security, and foreign relations.

Given these developments, Israel must adopt a more nuanced approach to its relations with European right-wing parties. This does not mean ignoring their problematic pasts or endorsing all their policies. Instead, it involves a strategic engagement focusing on shared interests, particularly in security, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation. That is precisely what diplomacy is all about.

Engaging with these parties can help Israel ensure continued support within the EU on critical issues. For instance, by fostering relationships with right-wing leaders like Wilders, Israel can secure backing for its security policies and counter-terrorism efforts within European institutions. Similarly, aligning with parties that support Israel's stance against antisemitism can strengthen Israel’s diplomatic position in Europe.

While engaging with right-wing parties, Israel must also remain vigilant about their historical and ideological baggage. This requires a careful balance, acknowledging past grievances while leveraging current political opportunities. Diplomatic efforts should focus on building alliances that benefit Israel's national interests while holding these parties accountable for any actions or rhetoric that contradict Israel's values.

The implications of this political shift are significant for Israel. The rise of right-wing parties in Europe means that Israel must navigate a complex and evolving political landscape. Engaging with these parties can provide Israel with crucial support on critical issues within the European Union.

Furthermore, this engagement can help Israel counteract antisemitic rhetoric and policies within Europe. By working with right-wing parties that support Israel, Israel can promote a more balanced and supportive environment for Jewish communities across Europe. This is particularly important in light of the recent rise in antisemitic incidents and the need for solid advocacy against such threats.

Don’t think I am ignoring the problematic pasts and even, at times, present problematic attitudes of far-right European politicians. For example, the German AfD has faced criticism for its members' revisionist comments about the Nazi era. Björn Höcke, a prominent AfD politician, once referred to Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial as a "monument of shame" and called for a "180-degree reversal" in the way Germany approaches its Nazi past.

In addition, Wilders believes the LGBT community in Europe is threatened by mass immigration from Muslim countries, asserting that Islam opposes freedoms such as expressing affection, marrying, and having children. He claims that, like Christians, Jews, and women, gay people are among the first to suffer from Islamization. He went on to say that he is “against Islam,” something that many would see as extreme and provoking. He also criticized the promotion of "woke indoctrination" among young children. He described it as a "woke dictatorship," advocating that transsexuals should only be allowed to change gender with the approval of a doctor or psychiatrist. His party's manifesto speaks against "gender insanity" being taught to schoolchildren, reflecting his broader views on Islam and immigration. Though these views don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye with Western culture, supporting Israel should be a main priority for Western countries. Still, unfortunately, many have turned their backs on Israel.

In a situation like this, how can we turn our backs on those political leaders who have been supporting us since October 7, many years before?

Israel is becoming isolated from many Western countries, liberal democracies that should be the first to support us against radical Islam. But they aren’t. Therefore, we cannot ignore our semi-new allies.