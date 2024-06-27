Will Keir Starmer’s labor government support UK Jews and Israel?

Next week, barring the biggest turnaround of all time, the UK is going to have a new Labor government after fourteen years of Conservative rule. Since the general election was announced five weeks ago, the Jewish community in the UK has been debating what Keir Starmer as Prime Minister will mean for UK Jews and Israel.

Starmer’s labor strong against antisemitism

When Sir Keir Starmer became the Labor Leader, he promised to root out antisemitism in his party. And he has not just “talked the talk but has walked the walk.” He expelled antisemitic MPs, local councilors and members, including Jeremy Corbyn, and ensured that any criticism of Israel remained within the parameters of democratic debate or did not breach the IHRA definition of antisemitism (which the party has adopted). When criticism does veer into unacceptable antisemitic language, swift disciplinary action is taken.

Although Sir Keir has implemented much of what he said he would regarding antisemitism, there is still work to be done. While Labor has committed to maintaining the multi-million-pound multi-year funding to the Community Security Trust that is currently in place, there is no doubt that most British Jews are still scarred by and remain suspicious of Labor because of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labor and the rampant antisemitism that ran unchecked under his leadership. It will take substantial time to fully eradicate that feeling.

Much discussion has taken place about how a new Labor government will deal with the anti-Israel marches, pro-Palestinian university encampments, criminal attacks on Jewish businesses, and discrimination experienced by Jewish patients in hospitals. Will they ban genocidal chants of “from the river to sea” and “globalize the intifada”? Will they force universities to protect their Jewish students and punish discriminatory behavior?

Most UK Jews are not optimistic this will happen. Although Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a powerful speech outside Downing Street about challenging and combatting extremism, his Conservative government did nothing substantial to put his words into action.

It seems to most of us that we are on our own, no matter which party is in power.

Corbynite influence on Labor could change its Pro-Israel stance

Unlike antisemitism, when it comes to Israel, the community is right to trust Labor far less. Despite the party’s support of Israel in the immediate aftermath of October 7, its position changed after it received sustained pressure from Muslim and left-wing voters who accused Sir Keir and his cabinet of being “genocide enablers” and physically harassed Labor MPs. As an example, Foreign Secretary David Lammy supported the ICC warrants against Israeli leaders.

Despite the rumors, the Labor party did not commit to unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state but rather agreed to a two-state solution with Israel’s security confirmed. Labor has also committed repeatedly to ensuring the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is proscribed, something successive Conservative governments refused to do.

Much will depend on the size of the Labor majority in the election. If Sir Keir wins with the “super majority” the polls are predicting, he will be in a stronger position to ignore the demands about Israel made by the small group of left-wing Corbynite MPs and their trade union backers.

If the polls are wrong and Starmer’s majority is smaller than expected, it could cause him problems, and we could see significant movement on Labor’s Israel stance, despite the cohort of very supportive Labor MPs –none more so than my own Bury South MP Christian Wakeford.

These are deeply challenging times for us, but the UK Jewish community will continue to be loyal British citizens and stand tall in defense of our community and Israel.

Raphi Bloom is the co-chair of North West Friends of Israel, a pro-Israel grassroots organizations in the UK advocating for Israel, combatting BDS, and fighting antisemitism.

