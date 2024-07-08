A message to BDS activists: Go ahead, boycott Israeli, Jewish innovation - opinion

Boycotting Israel and Jews has become a hobby for some, driven by deep-seated prejudices and political biases. But let’s take a step back and truly understand what this would really mean. Imagine a world without the innovations and contributions from Jews and Israel. If you want to boycott, it’s your decision, but please – do it right! Prepare to live without search engines, social media, navigation tools, computers, and the list could fill this entire article.

“Jews control everything.” Well, not everything, but they have certainly changed the world. Let’s talk about some tech: Google, Facebook, and Netflix. They are all founded by Jews and deeply reliant on Jewish and Israeli innovation and R&D. Without Israel, you’d have to give up Waze, a lifesaver in daily navigation, and even the very computers you use, many of which are powered by Intel chips designed in Israel.

Medical advancements would also take a hit. Jews and Israelis have pioneered numerous medical technologies, such as the ReWalk exoskeleton that allows paraplegics to walk again. And let’s not forget Israel’s quick response teams that have saved numerous lives worldwide during disasters, from Turkey (what about a little gratitude?) to Haiti and so many others.

Here’s the thing: if you really believe in boycotting Jews and Israel, don’t do it halfway. Stop using Facebook and Instagram to spread your messages, these platforms benefit from Jewish and Israeli technology, co-founded by our good Jewish genius Mark Zuckerberg.

Quit using Google to organize your protests and search for ideas (maybe we should ask Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the co-founders, to put an end to this). Say goodbye to Netflix after a long day of advocating against Israel at Ivy League universities. And if you really want to boycott Israel, just stop using Waze or Google Maps to navigate your protests. Oh, and don’t forget, your computer with an Intel chip inside? Out it goes. Intel 9th Gen Core mobile H (credit: INTEL)

Some might argue, “But a boycott sends a political message and pressures for change.” Yes, that’s a fair point. Boycotts have historically been a tool for political and social change. However, let’s be clear: this isn’t about a principled stand. If you’re serious, apply the boycott consistently and fully. Anything less is hypocrisy.

Boycotting the only democracy in the Middle East

And on a more serious note, boycotting the only democracy in the Middle East, surrounded by the worst people on earth – from ISIS, Hezbollah, and Iran in the north, to Hamas and the Houthis from the east and south and so many more, is the worst thing you can possibly think about.

Your message to them (murderers, rapists, terrorists, and dictators) is one: attack freedom, kill Jews, and we will reward you, even though we are next in line (just ask them, they say it out loud and write it so clearly you would not need to even read it again).

Consider this: how many lives have been saved by Jewish and Israeli medical technology? How many people rely on the tech innovations from Jews and Israel for their daily work and personal lives? Removing these contributions would not just harm Israel and Jews, it would cripple global progress and everyday convenience.

So, I call on you again, mainly to the most extreme protests: If you truly believe in your cause, go all in. Abandon all technology and conveniences tied to Jewish and Israeli innovation. No more social media, no advanced medical treatments, no GPS navigation, and a significant reduction in your computer’s efficiency. Live up to your principles fully or recognize the absurdity of your selective outrage.

I also call on you to recognize the invaluable contributions of Jews and Israel to the global community and work towards a future built on mutual respect and collaboration. The world without these contributions would be a much poorer place, and I know Ivy League students scrolling on TikTok all day long don’t want that.

The writer is a third-year honors student at Reichman University, pursuing a dual degree in computer science and entrepreneurship, and currently a fellow of the Argov Leadership and Diplomacy Program.