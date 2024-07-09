Do not abandon Gaza border communities: Emergency standby squads are essential - opinion

The heroic stories of the emergency standby squads in the Gaza border communities from October 7 will be immortalized in the annals of Jewish history. These groups of men and women – national heroes – went out to confront thousands of terrorists who breached Israel’s borders, fighting against overwhelming odds to protect the residents of the South and the entire State of Israel.

For long hours, they were the first responders, holding the lines and preventing the terrorists from advancing further and committing an even more horrific massacre. While the army was still coming to terms with the magnitude of the event, these heroes, often still in their pajamas, paid with their lives, determined to fulfill their mission. Without their bravery, our current situation would undoubtedly be much graver, and many southern communities might have been entirely wiped out.

If we thought that October 7 marked a turning point, breaking old misconceptions and prompting lessons from past mistakes, it seems we were overly naive. Despite the atrocities of that day, the IDF recently announced a reduction in the standby squads – a scandalous and disconnected decision from reality. Although we managed to delay this decision through discussions with security officials, the fundamental issue remains unresolved.

This “policy of abandoning the South” has manifested repeatedly, from the intention to dismiss security coordinators after Operation Protective Edge in 2014, to the disarmament of emergency standby squads a year and a half ago, and the reduction of security components for the Gaza border communities. The consequences of this policy were starkly evident nine months ago, and we must not repeat these mistakes.

As the focus shifts to the northern front, it is clear that the IDF’s primary attention will move there. Simultaneously, it is evident that the threat from Gaza persists. Under these circumstances, discussing the reduction of emergency standby squads is simply untenable. Fire caused from rockets fired from Lebanon, outside the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, June 1, 2024 (credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

The harsh truth must be stated unequivocally: Hamas is far from being completely defeated, and the phrase “absolute victory” is mainly a political slogan. The current reality for the residents of the South is challenging: almost daily alarms in various areas, terrorists still managing to approach hundreds of meters from the border, the sounds of explosions and war triggering the trauma of the massacre, and reports of Hamas battalions blending with displaced populations, awaiting the right moment to strike. These concerns, among others, weigh heavily on us.

Enemy is bitter and ruthless

We trust the IDF soldiers and security forces who work tirelessly to secure a decisive victory. However, it is clear that the enemy we face is bitter and ruthless, and one mistake could shatter the fragile trust that is beginning to be rebuilt.

Members of the emergency standby squads and security coordinators are on constant alert, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Until we can deploy soldiers along the entire southern border, these squads remain Israel’s primary security shield against threats from Gaza. They are the first to fight, the first to die, and the ones who hold every defensive line until the IDF and police arrive.

The emergency standby squads need to be expanded, their arsenals continually stocked with modern weapons and communication devices, and their members trained and appreciated. These emergency standby squads are our heroes and the heroes of the entire State of Israel.

Anyone suggesting the reduction of emergency standby squads should look the residents of the South in the eyes and honestly say: “We abandoned you in the past, and we are abandoning you again today – continue to be the cannon fodder for central Israel.”

Have you gone mad?

The writer is the head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council.