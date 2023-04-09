Israeli minister accuses security officials of 'rebellion'

Israel's Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) on Sunday took to Twitter to accuse senior officials in Israel's security sector of operating in a "rebellion."

These comments were made in response to replies to a prior statement where he drew parallels between the citizens who supported the Oslo Accords and those who currently support IDF reservists refusing to serve.

The minister didn't elaborate on what these claims of alleged rebellion meant.

אנחנו מבטיחים גם עכשיו. רק שהניתוח מורכב.כשיש לך במדינה בכירים במערכות הבטחון שפועלים במתכונת "מרד", מה שאף אחד לא העלה בדעתו.כולנו צריכים להתגייס למשימה ביתר שאת ובתבונה. — עמיחי אליהו (@Eliyahu_a) April 9, 2023

In Eliyahu's original statement, he said that the Oslo Accords were "dictated to the State of Israel by a handful of people who didn't receive the mandate from the public."

He added: "They removed the IDF's fighting spirit while allowing foreign funds to train our excellent officers for the idea of 'peace' in the image of the Oslo Accords."

בני גילי ודאי זוכרים את הסכמי אוסלו שהוכתבו למדינת ישראל בידי קומץ אנשים שלא קיבלו את המנדט מהציבור.זה לא שאמרנו להם -בכינו והתחננו שלא יביאו לפה את הרוצחים מתוניס.אבל בדיוק כמו היום, כשהם מגובים בתקשורת ובמערכת משפטית אוהדת, הם התעלמו, זלזלו וקנו את המנדט ה61 בעזרת שוחד… pic.twitter.com/mAYpCP40P2 — עמיחי אליהו (@Eliyahu_a) April 9, 2023

Eliyahu recalled: "At that time, it's hard to believe [that] we could send children on a trip to the ancient synagogue in Gaza. We would go shopping in Jericho. Until they brought us destruction in the shiny package of peace. Death under prestigious international sponsorship."

He further declared that the courts were responsible for keeping right-wing governments voted into power by the Israeli public from implementing policies against the Oslo Accords.

The minister then accused the people who helped bring about the Oslo Accords of "encouraging resistance" and being ready "to sacrifice the loyalty of Israeli pilots, the economy and the personal security of each and every one of us."

"We are at the heart of a struggle for our freedom and independence from all foreign bodies that try to shape Israel in their image. And despite that challenge, I am very optimistic."

This sparked a number of reactions, some of which Eliyahu responded to.

"You're so whiny!" one commenter tweeted. "I voted for you to bring change, not to give more excuses. If you can't, vacate your seat!"

That same commenter also wrote: "I am angry about what you're writing here because you are actually telling us that even a government with [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich won't change anything. So why did you make so many promises?"

It was to this comment that Eliyahu tweeted accusations of rebellion.

Lapid: "We don't have another IDF"

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to Eliyahu's words and called for his dismissal should his accusations be without merit.

"A minister in the government who accuses the heads of Israel's security system of rebellion must prove his allegations or leave his position at once," he said.

"We don't have another IDF. The incitement against the security system is out of control."

"There has never been a group that has done more internal damage [to Israel] than these charlatans are doing now." Yoaz Hendel

"This is a party of Jewish weakness," former communications minister Yoaz Hendel said in response.

"We are weakening Israeli society, the security system and the State of Israel."

He further added: "There has never been a group that has done more internal damage [to Israel] than these charlatans are doing now."