We are called to serve others now more than ever - opinion

Ending my four-year term as board chair of Repair the World has given me the opportunity to reflect back on my (very eventful) tenure. Those years have spanned a pandemic, inflation causing economic uncertainty, continued political polarization, the horrific circumstances of October 7 and its aftermath, and dramatically rising antisemitism both in the US and around the world. And, yet, despite all of these historic external challenges, Repair the World has thrived during this time in its pursuit of mobilizing Jews and their communities to take action to pursue a just world.

Since 2020, Repair the World has:

• More than doubled its annual operating budget (landmark grants from JCRIF and MacKenzie Scott helped spur this growth);

• Doubled the annual acts of volunteer service and learning the organization facilitates on the way to achieving our goal of 1 million acts earlier than anticipated;

• Created much richer Jewish learning experiences while maintaining our powerful impact in communities;

• Built deep partnerships with multiple national Jewish organizations including Hillel, BBYO, Jewish Federations of North America, and Alpha Epsilon Pi (among others);

• Voluntarily recognized a Union; and

• Completed one ambitious strategic growth plan, and began to embark on another. Repair the World. (credit: Courtesy)

So I had to ask myself why, during such a tumultuous period for the US, Israel, and Jewish people around the world, has Repair’s mission resonated so widely and deeply? Why are people attending Repair the World programs in record numbers this year, with Repair far exceeding its acts of volunteer service and learning goals nationally?

Beyond the obvious answer of Repair’s extraordinary executive team, led by President & CEO Cindy Greenberg, what is drawing so many participants, partner organizations, and funders to our work? What enables Repair the World to rise to these difficult moments, creating purpose and impact when it is needed most?

Optimism is hard right now. People are afraid to express hope that divisions in American society can be reduced, or that it’s possible for antisemitism and bigotry to decline, or that social ills such as hunger and being unhoused can be greatly minimized. It’s far easier to focus on the problems, the downside, how hard a challenge can be, and the pain of potential failure.

And, yet, while someone is engaging in volunteer service, it’s impossible to be anything but optimistic. (If you don’t believe me, just try it the next time you’re volunteering). It feels good. Really good. We are proud of ourselves and we are grateful to be connected to those we are serving. Being served, serving alongside others, or watching people serve, immediately generates optimism even in a bleak situation.

Helping others can actually help ourselves

WE OFTEN hear someone say “watching them serve alongside their neighbors gave me hope” or “that act of service restored my faith in people.” Volunteer service is, by definition, a deeply optimistic act. It’s a statement that things can get better. It says that our time is well spent in seeking to improve the condition of our community or to help individuals. It shows that the investment of time and emotion volunteer service takes does achieve progress and can make things better, even if only for one other person, and that alone is worth the effort. As Colin Powell wisely said, “Optimism is a force multiplier.”

Our Jewish values call us to volunteer service, recognizing that none of us lives without need for the support and the kindness of others. Pirkei Avot 2:10 teaches: “Other people’s dignity should be as precious to you as your own.” Now, more than ever, we need that mindset and it is impossible to perform service meaningfully without it. And every one of Repair the World’s programs teaches and instills this approach, this fundamental respect for the dignity of each human.

Repair has demonstrated over and over that volunteer service powerfully answers the question of “What can I do?” in an uncertain moment that Americans and Israelis are both facing. We know that volunteer service connects people of all different backgrounds, perspectives, and opinions. It reminds us to focus on the humanity of others, giving us a shared sense of purpose that requires no debate, disagreement, or politics. For non-Jewish Americans, volunteer service elevates people’s perspectives about Jews, as they come to understand our fundamental commitment to compassion and justice, tzedek.

Volunteer service enriches both the person serving and the community being served. Service reminds us that American society functions best when we are centering the best interests of others. Service helps us embrace our best selves. Repair the World is the Jewish home of the national service movement and an organization committed both to engaging Jews into embracing the joy and value of a Jewish life, and to making a meaningful impact in communities, addressing problems that affect all of us.

While my time serving in this particular role is coming to end, my lifelong commitment to volunteer service continues. As the ongoing growth of Repair the World demonstrates, service from each of us to others is needed now more than ever.

The writer recently completed his four-year term as board chair of Repair the World.