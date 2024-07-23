Remembering the tragedy of the Turkish invasion into Cyprus - opinion

Cyprus is a beautiful island in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Despite its small size, it has much to offer beyond the blue sky and beautiful beaches: the traditional hospitality of the Cypriots, the excellent food, the possibility for an “escape” to the mountains, and its rich history and culture.

At the crossroads of three continents, this paradise on Earth has been an object of desire for empires and conquerors, in particular because of its geostrategic significance.

On Saturday, July 20, 1974 time stood still, when Turkey overtly and illegally invaded Cyprus occupying one third of its territory.

More than 160,000 Greek Cypriots were displaced from their homes, becoming refugees in their own country. Thousands of Greek Cypriots were killed or went missing. THE LIMASSOL PROMENADE. (credit: Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism)

The joyful wonderland was suddenly turned into a sad and devastated place with immense suffering and pain across the island.

The unspeakable tragedy touched everyone’s life, leaving a heavy toll on our society and economy, including the tourism industry.

The events of 1974 deeply traumatized Cyprus and its people, and their impact is still felt today.

Rebuilding after catastrophic destruction

The road to recovery from the consequences of the catastrophic Turkish invasion and the continuous occupation, especially addressing the social and economic impact, was extremely difficult.

Rebuilding an almost totally destroyed economy while facing so many problems was a monumental task. Yet the proud, intelligent, and well-educated Greek Cypriots managed to achieve an economic miracle through their resilience and hard work, without losing hope or faith.

Today, Cyprus is a vibrant democracy with a thriving economy and – since 2004 – a well-respected member of the European Union.

At the same time, it is a credible and a reliable partner in the volatile region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

As a “prisoner of geography” in an area with many challenges and risks, the Republic of Cyprus has established a bilateral and regional network with the countries of the region with a positive agenda, promoting increased dialogue, better understanding, and enhanced cooperation to foster regional stability, security, and prosperity, thus making Cyprus an island of peace and a hub for humanitarian missions.

The Trilateral Mechanism of Cooperation with Israel and Greece, with the active support of the United States, is an excellent example of such synergy, with energy as a core pillar of this regional cooperation.

The sound of the sirens in Israel in the morning of October 7, 2023, brought back memories of the morning of the July 20 Turkish invasion of Cyprus 50 years ago.

The passage of time does not and cannot change the facts. The Cyprus problem is a result of the illegal Turkish invasion and the continuous occupation since 1974.

We have not forgotten this and we never will. The Jewish people say “Am Yisrael Chai”. We say “Thex echnao” (“I do not forget”).

It should be noted that business activities in the occupied part, such as purchasing Greek Cypriot-owned property, violate the laws of the Republic of Cyprus. There are also ethical considerations since Israel and Cyprus are friendly countries.

We stand today at a critical juncture regarding the Cyprus problem. This is not about taking sides in the conflict; it is about choosing right over wrong. It is also about respecting international law and the basic human rights of the Cypriot people.

Cyprus is too small to remain divided.

After 50 years, it is high time for Turkey to leave Cyprus along with its 40,000 troops and for our island to be reunited.

The way forward is simple and reflected in the numerous decisions of the international community, including those of the United Nations, the European Union and the Council of Europe. A bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality as defined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and agreed upon by the two communities, is the solution.

Cyprus is big enough for Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to live peacefully together, as was the case in the past. In a region that is suffering from geopolitical tensions and risks, the Republic of Cyprus with its constructive approach and positive contributions, mainly to humanitarian missions, has repeatedly proven its added-value in the Eastern Mediterranean and gained the respect of its partners in the international community, including the State of Israel.

There is no doubt that Cyprus, a member of the European Union, with excellent relations with its neighbors in a very challenging region, has increased its diplomatic clout with its geographic position, its geostrategic importance and its energy potential.

Therefore, it is imperative that the Republic of Cyprus remains a free, sovereign, and independent state.

It is of utmost importance that Cyprus continues to be a reliable and credible partner, utilizing its full potential to contribute positively to the EU and to the stability of our region.

The writer is the ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Israel.