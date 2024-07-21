Biden’s advisors betrayed America by hiding truth about his health - comment

The circus that is American politics never fails to entertain, but the latest act has been more tragicomedy than usual. US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, followed by his endorsement of Kamala Harris, has pulled the rug from under the Democrats. Yet, the real scandal isn't Biden’s decision to step down—it's the deceitful cover-up by his advisors that led to this debacle.

Let's not mince words: Biden’s campaign has been a farce from the start. Concerns about his age and cognitive abilities were met with platitudes and assurances from his inner circle. "He's sharper than ever," they claimed, "fit to lead for another term." Apparently, "sharper than ever" now means confusing Putin with Zelenskiy and calling Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump" during a nationally televised debate.

When Biden stumbled through that debate like a punch-drunk boxer, it wasn't just a stormy night; it was a moment of unmasking. The emperor had no clothes, and everyone could see it. Yet, his advisors kept spinning, kept lying, right up until the bitter end.

The Democratic Party, already navigating treacherous waters, is now rudderless. The last thing they needed was their captain collapsing at the helm. If Biden’s advisors had any decency or foresight, they would have raised the alarm months ago, allowing for a smooth transition. Instead, they opted for deception, letting Biden flounder publicly before finally pulling the plug.

Consider the timeline of disasters: weeks of whispers about Biden’s health, capped by his disastrous debate performance, followed by his third COVID-19 diagnosis just days before he stepped down. If this were a Hollywood script, it would be rejected for being too implausible. Yet, this is the reality, courtesy of Biden’s team of incompetent handlers. US President Joe Biden speaks next to Vice President Kamala Harris as he delivers a statement a day after Republican challenger Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally, during brief remarks at the White House in Washington, US, July 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

The fallout is spectacular. With less than four months until the election, Kamala Harris must now rally a disheartened party and convince the electorate that she can succeed where Biden failed. This isn’t just about strategy; it’s about damage control on an epic scale.

Biden's advisors have a lot to answer for

Biden’s staff—those so-called "advisors"—have a lot to answer for. Their job was to advise and protect the president, not prop him up like some puppet in a dreadful show. They knew his limitations, saw his struggles, and hid the truth. Why? To save face? To cling to power? Whatever the reason, it was a gross miscalculation.

Their deceit has cost the Democratic Party dearly. Imagine if they had been honest from the start. Biden could have stepped down gracefully, the party could have rallied behind a new candidate months ago, and the current chaos could have been avoided. But no, they chose to play political games with the future of their country.

The American people deserve leaders who are transparent and forthright. Instead, they got a puppet show with Biden’s advisors pulling the strings, hoping no one would notice the tangled mess behind the curtain. Well, the curtain has been pulled back, and the audience is not amused.

Kamala Harris now inherits a poisoned chalice. She must unite a fractured party, repair the damage, and run a campaign in record time—all while under the shadow of the deception that led to this point. The Democratic base feels betrayed, and rightly so. They were sold a lie, and now they are paying the price.

The Democrats must act swiftly to regain trust. This starts with holding those responsible for the cover-up accountable. Biden’s advisors should be named and shamed for their role in this fiasco. Only then can the party begin to heal and move forward.

As an Israeli journalist observing this train wreck, the lesson is clear: honesty is the best policy in politics, as in life. Biden’s advisors thought they could hoodwink the public, but their deceit has only led to disaster. The American people deserved the truth about their president’s health, and they were denied it. Now, Biden’s legacy and the Democratic Party’s future hang in the balance.