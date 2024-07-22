Netanyahu in Washington: Time to seal the deal - opinion

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to address the US Congress on July 24 and meet with President Joe Biden, the moment calls for a candid assessment of Israel’s dire situation. Under siege from Iran’s proxies—Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north, and as the Houthi intensify their attacks—Israel is grappling with a relentless onslaught. Furthermore, for months, Hamas has categorically refused to engage in meaningful negotiations to resolve the ongoing hostage crisis until realities on the ground and pressure from its middle ranks forced it to change its tune over the past few weeks as it considers Israel’s hostage deal proposal. Yet, their priority remains to perpetuate conflict with Israel, irrespective of the devastating impact on Gazans. This group remains steadfast in their rejection of surrender and exile, even though such actions could bring an end to the war and pave the way for a more stable future for both Israelis in the northwestern Negev and Palestinians in Gaza. The international community’s response has been, at best, tepid and, at worst, counterproductive. Rather than uniting in support of the plight of ordinary Israelis and Gazans, many global actors have inadvertently emboldened Hamas. This failure is rooted in the politicization of international humanitarian law, as demonstrated most cynically by South Africa, the resistance in the Biden administration to utilize a carrot-and-stick approach regarding Qatar, and the persistent refusal to hold both Hamas and its sponsors, such as Iran and Turkey, accountable for their actions before and since October 7. The international community – alongside the traditional media that more often than not parrot Hamas’ narrative, and disinformation agents online and on the streets – has exacerbated the crisis, allowing Hamas to continue its reign of terror with impunity, leaving Gazan noncombatants and the Israeli hostages held by the terrorist organization, including my brother-in-law, Omri Miran, defenseless.

The time for half-measures and equivocation must end; Hamas, their accomplices, and their sponsors in the international stages can’t be part of the solution, as I argued back in November in an op-ed published in the New York Times ahead of the previous hostage deal.However, it is impossible to ignore the significant failures within Israeli leadership, particularly concerning the hostage crisis. It brings us to the essential questions that President Biden and members of Congress — Republicans and Democrats —must pose to Prime Minister Netanyahu as he visits Washington D.C. this week amid the ongoing war on its southern and northern borders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarks on his upcoming US visit at Ben-Gurion Airport. July 22, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) The prolonged inability to secure a deal to bring home the hostages raises serious concerns about the priorities and strategies of the Israeli leadership. The obstacles preventing the resolution of this crisis are multifaceted and complex, but they demand urgent scrutiny. Are there more aggressive diplomatic or military options that should have been considered? It is crucial to understand whether the impediments are external, stemming from intransigent adversaries or international diplomatic challenges, or if internal political dynamics are playing a significant role in delaying a hostage deal that will bring an end to this war but not the long-term struggle against terrorism in the Middle East, including on Israel’s borders. The potential for such a scenario is deeply troubling and warrants thorough examination, especially given the apathy some members of the coalition government, alongside state officials, such as the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi, showed to the plight of the hostages and their families. Leadership demands placing the welfare of the people above personal or political gain. Prime Minister Netanyahu must unequivocally demonstrate that the imperative drives his decisions to save lives, not political expediency. Israelis and Israel’s greatest ally, the US, need assurance that the Israeli leadership is acting with the utmost integrity and urgency to solve the crisis, refuting anonymous senior security and political figures who have suggested otherwise over the past few months.

October 7 haunts Israel 10 months later

The failures of October 7 remain a stark reminder of Israel’s vulnerabilities as the war enters its tenth month. How can the same leadership that failed to prevent such a catastrophe now be trusted to navigate Israel out of Gaza, ensuring the safe return of hostages and developing a robust, long-term strategy to neutralize Hamas? This question addresses the core of leadership credibility and competence. The Israeli government must prove that it has learned from past failures and can lead the nation through this crisis without thinking of the political implications of the post-war period. The families of the hostages, the citizens of Israel, and US elected officials, who overwhelmingly supported Israel to ensure its success in the war, deserve clear, honest, and detailed answers to these questions. The stakes are too high for anything less. The fight against terror, the quest for peace, and the safety of Israeli citizens hang in the balance. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington is an opportunity to address these issues head-on. He must articulate a clear and compelling strategy for securing the hostages’ release and outline a long-term plan for ensuring Israel’s security. This strategy must prioritize human lives over political gains and demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability. What an image it could have been to Israel’s strength if Netanyahu’s speech to Congress was given while the hostages were released in parallel as part of a deal that, according to Netanyahu’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, alongside the heads of the three security branches – the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Mossad - is within reach and is urgent. My sister Lishay and nieces Roni and Alma are waiting for Omri to return as part of that deal.

Moshe Emilio Lavi was born in Sderot, Israel. He is a former captain of the Israel Defense Forces and now works as a management consultant. His brother-in-law Omri Miran is a hostage in Gaza.