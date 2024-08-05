Here's why it was the right time for Joe Biden to retire - opinion

With only four months left before the US presidential election, the Democrats have little time for a persuasion campaign and will instead focus on a massive “get out the vote” mobilization, urging their base to vote and maintain control of the White House.

US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race was an honorable act, prioritizing what he believes is best for his country and his party, over his ambitions. Rather than chasing and chancing four more years, Biden chose to step down to avoid taking any risks. This act deserves respect, although it came almost too late.

When is the right moment to retire and make way for others? Leadership must recognize when it is time to step aside, not merely due to age.

Many individuals remain sharp and capable well into their 70s, benefiting from a wealth of experience and knowledge.

The decision to retire often hinges on political necessity – the need to make room for emerging leaders and prepare them to lead. More critically, it involves acknowledging that reality has changed – and that one's approach may no longer be relevant. This truth applies to both young and old who cling to outdated ideas, that should have been retired long ago.

We are living in times of significant change, a shift that has been building for some time. The events of October 7 were a peak in the evolving regional geopolitics.

The signs were clear: heavy involvement of local powers in the Syrian civil war; the complex shadow war between Iran and Israel; technological advances in warfare; the shift towards autonomous crafts; and the proliferation of drones.

The future promises further change, with AI poised to revolutionize security. Coupled with advancements in technology, health, responses to the climate crisis, and developments in energy manufacturing, it is evident that reality is undergoing drastic changes.

What about Israel's current leadership?

Does our current leadership have the capacity to present Israeli society with a comprehensive vision that addresses these issues? Today’s leaders often focus on immediate concerns, failing to articulate a unified vision for the future. This is not a question of political alignment – Left or Right – but of finding solutions and innovative ideas.

Flexibility and forward-thinking dialogue are essential. Our contemporary political debate is frequently reduced to a binary “Yes, Bibi/No, Bibi” stance.

However, the real question is whether we support a liberal, tech-oriented, imaginative society that sees itself as part of an evolving Middle East – a pivotal region for future global geopolitics and trade – or if we back an extremist, regressive society that resists the creativity and adaptability required by the times.When should leadership retire?

When it can no longer imagine or tackle the pressing questions of the day and prefers to maintain the current political status quo. Unfortunately, we are seeing more of the latter than the former.

The writer is CEO of Darkenu.