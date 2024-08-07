Demanding real change: How Global Jewry can hold institutions accountable - opinion

Over the last 10 months, I have read countless articles and comments calling for reforming universities, international bodies, and private organizations. While it is abundantly clear that the rot runs deep in many of these institutions, the core issue lies with the calls for change that lack teeth.

Nothing will come out of demands with no consequences. It is not enough to share a post or article with your network of people who already agree with you. Global Jewry has an obligation to take their lives into their own hands.

Throughout the world, universities have stood by as rampant antisemitism held graduation and courses hostage. At New York’s Columbia University, staff snickered and mocked Jewish calls for protection behind the scenes.

New York University reached a monetary settlement with students who felt NYU failed to secure them from antisemitism; there is no explanation of how NYU will prevent future cases. Harvard University shuffled staff around and provided kabuki theater to give the guise of change after violence on campus.

Legitimate change will only come when we withhold contributions and change boards of regents; if all else fails, we cease sending students. I have sat in on too many meetings with the deans of student affairs and university staff to believe they will internally push reform. PRO-PALESTINIAN protesters, university staff and other supporters hold a graduation ceremony in honor of those in Gaza, near the encampment at the University of Toronto on the first day of convocation, on Monday. (credit: CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS)

Jewish families cannot keep falling for the trap of “we understand your concerns and stand with you” pleasantries. State and federal governments should scrutinize all funding if these institutions do not uphold the basic principle of a safe learning environment.

ON THE INTERNATIONAL stage, there is no hope of reforming the United Nations. After months of reports that UN staff directly participated in the October 7 attack, the UN has confirmed as much. Every step of the way, the UN has attempted to penalize Israel for refusing to die. Western countries should cancel all UN funding obligations and seek new avenues for international programs or collaboration.

Every dime to the UN is directly supporting terror sympathizers around the globe. UN aid trucks are repeatedly hijacked for contraband such as cigarettes, which means aid employees are funneling products into the shipments and coordinating with Hamas cells. There is no reason that other bodies that do not employ terrorists cannot take over food insecurity programs and humanitarian aid efforts.

In the private sector, the solution is to vote with your wallet. Stop subsidizing businesses that support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctioning of Israel. Companies that have decided to take stances on the war against Hamas have not been quiet about where they stand; shop somewhere else.

There is no good or service worth the financing of our destruction. In Arizona, our state treasurer has pulled all state investments tied to pro-BDS businesses. Other governments should follow suit.

Making our own path

There is a fundamental problem when we call for change but decline to participate in the necessary steps. Yes, it is inconvenient, sometimes even risky, but sitting idly by is cowardly. If institutions do not give us a seat at the table, we must pull up a chair, and if they do not make room, we build a new space.

All of these institutions and individuals are calculating that Jews are not going to create real problems, thereby allowing them to appease the antisemites and keep our business.

Unfortunately, for most of modern history, that strategy has worked. Global Jewry is too entrenched in the notion that if we are just polite enough and show them the error of their ways, they will come around. Demands must have consequences; otherwise, our words will be meaningless.

The writer was granted the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Activist of the Year Award in 2019 and 2020. He is an Arizona State University-Watts College of Public Service master of public policy graduate.