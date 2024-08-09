Netanyahu, thank you for your apology - now say it in Hebrew to the people of Israel - editorial

Since October 7, Israelis have demanded that those in power take responsibility for the massacre and subsequent war. So far, apologies and admissions of wrongdoing have already come in from several figures, particularly among the security forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, is another story. He has been asked on multiple occasions to take responsibility for the 1,200 people murdered on Israeli soil, the hundreds taken hostage, and the residents of the North and South being forced to evacuate from their homes. The closest thing he has done was to shift blame. Not only that, but he has refused to speak with any Israeli media outlet aside from Channel 14, long considered to be Netanyahu mouthpiece.

This is what made his exclusive interview with Time magazine, which was published on Thursday, so noteworthy and frustrating.

The article quickly begins with whether Netanyahu would apologize for October 7. His response?

“Of course, of course. I am sorry, deeply, that something like this happened.”

This is the closest we have gotten to an actual apology from the prime minister, and it is as empty as ever. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress, last month. One of the more anticipated parts of his remarks was speaking of his vision for Gaza after the war, the writer asserts. (credit: KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS)

Netanyahu has a reputation for eschewing interviews with Israeli media outlets, especially during the ongoing war.

The fact that this apology was given in English to a foreign news outlet rather than in Hebrew to his Israeli Hebrew-speaking constituents comes off as detached at best and condescending at worst.

In his recent speech to Congress, Netanyahu presented an image of unity, of an Israel bound together in the fight against Hamas and to free the hostages. “Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’s military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home,” he said. “That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

But Israel is far from united. Protests continue to be held regularly, with all talk of a hostage deal still virtually ground to a halt, paralyzed by political tensions as the prime minister fights to stay in power by any means.

Israel needs unity in these dark and trying times. But instead of trying to foster a means of building bridges in his fractured society, Netanyahu projects the illusion of unity, the grand lie of “together we will win.”

As in most of his international appearances, Netanyahu’s speech was excellent. He took time to praise IDF soldiers, acknowledge the hardships experienced by the hostages and their families, and propose a bold “Abraham Alliance” against Iran. He also spoke of the diversity within Israeli society.

The speech was met with a standing ovation, a testament to the prime minister’s skill as a captivating speaker – but why couldn’t he say it in Hebrew?

Concerned over image, not the Israeli public

Prioritizing English over Hebrew is nothing new for Netanyahu, who has often wanted to reinforce the image that only he can talk to the US, that only he can keep Israel safe. When he does address Israel in Hebrew, it is in speeches at the Knesset or the Prime Minister’s Office. This doesn’t seem like an accident – in a speech, Netanyahu gets to say exactly what he wants to say and control the narrative. In an interview, he would have to face and respond to uncomfortable questions rather than write the script himself.

Instead of asking for forgiveness from Israelis, Israel received an interview not in the official language of the country Netanyahu is in charge of, which only offered an apology in the barest sense of the word. It was the equivalent of saying, “I’m sorry you feel that way,” blaming the victim rather than the one responsible. And even then, during the Time interview, he still went out of his way to shift blame.

He blamed the judicial reform protesters for weakening Israel ahead of October 7. He even blamed his security cabinet for pressuring him not to launch a full-scale war against Hamas.

A recent Channel 12 poll showing over 70% of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign is a damning indictment of how betrayed the public feels.

The majority of Israelis are fed up with a prime minister who refuses to take responsibility for October 7 and won’t even speak in their native language to their news outlets. Netanyahu’s Time interview is a false apology and a sign that he won’t face up to his public. It’s time he addresses the public in their language and finally answers his constituents’ questions.