It is the duty of Israelis to create a united front of freedom and justice - opinion

The intense struggles within Israeli society – demonstrations, roadblocks, the siege of the Knesset and the Prime Minister’s residence, the persecution of public figures – have long since resonated beyond our borders. These events are broadcast repeatedly on Arab world propaganda channels, shaping a narrative of a weak, conflicted, and divided people. The rhetoric of a “nation of cobwebs” on the brink of disintegration is echoed by Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah.

In Gaza’s tunnels, in the casbas of Judea and Samaria, in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and even among some Israeli Arabs, the unfolding scenarios within Israeli society are closely monitored. Since the October 7 massacre, every statement by retired and current politicians, or former military generals, is instantly translated into Arabic and disseminated across propaganda networks, often accompanied by the symbols and tunes of Hamas. Every mention of a lack of fighting spirit, failure, reluctance in the army, civil unrest, and fratricidal conflict becomes fuel for the anti-Israeli propaganda and psychological warfare machines.

'Jews are seen as dismantling their own state'

The narrative of Israel being defeated through external forces has shifted to one where the Jews are seen as dismantling their own state. Yet, this perceived internal disarray does not diminish the threat of a massive attack on Israel; rather, it brings it dangerously closer, as recent weeks have shown. I say this with confidence, someone who monitors these Arabic channels daily – channels that are inaccessible to most Israelis, unfortunately.

For those living under oppressive regimes, the Arab street cannot comprehend Israel as a powerful democratic state capable of embracing complexities, disputes, and public debate while upholding the rights to protest and freedom of expression. To many in the Middle East, they see this reality through a prism revealing what they interpret as weakness and disintegration. This distorted perception fuels the dreams of fundamentalists and fanatics in the Muslim world who long for the destruction of Israel. They believe the time has come to realize those dreams. An anti-Israel billboard is displayed on a street in Tehran (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

As an Israeli Arab citizen who respects and cherishes the national symbols and values, who sees the Israeli flag and anthem as mine, and who recognizes the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, I am deeply troubled by the interpretation of Israeli reality in countries hostile to us. At the same time, as a proud citizen of this democratic state, I fully support the right to protest, the right to criticize an elected government, and the right to freedom of expression. But we cannot ignore the way the processes unfolding in Israeli society are perceived by millions who dream of Israel’s destruction and the actions they may take based on these perceptions – as we all painfully witnessed on October 7.

'The responsibility of sharing the real Israeli story'

This is why I have been actively involved in Israeli outreach and public diplomacy efforts in the Arab world since long before October 7. But in the past 10 months alone, I have participated in over 200 panels, interviews, programs, and debates on television and in the Arab media. I live, feel, and emphasize the heavy responsibility that rests on all of us to share the real story and facts about Israel, our society and our values, despite the current challenges. Those of us in positions to speak up like this should, even as it is not always easy.

Meanwhile it is our collective responsibility – as citizens, and as politicians from all factions, from all sides of the political spectrum, from all beliefs and values – to pause before we reach the edge of the cliff. We must stop before we insult or slander the Other. We must stop and think about the external threats; the terrorists in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, the commander in Iran, the fighters in Lebanon, and the entire axis of evil that is growing and intensifying – united by the common goal of annihilating the State of Israel. This axis of evil does not distinguish between Left and Right, between Arabs and Jews, between immigrants and veterans, between patriots and peace dreamers.

Especially now, in the wake of the Jewish people marking the somber fast day of Tisha B’Av, recalling the destruction of the ancient Temple due to internal divisions, it is our duty, as citizens of Israel, to create a united front of freedom and justice. We must manage our internal disputes constructively rather than destructively, ensuring the strength and unity of our nation in the face of the threats that surround us.

The writer is a partner in the anti-Hamas advocacy project of the Ohr Torah Interfaith Center, a division of Ohr Torah Stone. He is an expert on Israel in the Arab world, an educator, and a peace activist