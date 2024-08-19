Why US foreign policy should focus on national interests, not just Israel - opinion

An item in this week’s news that the Republican Jewish Coalition in the United States is officially challenging every speaker at the Democratic Convention in Chicago to “praise Israel” – coupled with the never-ending questions about whether or not Democrat Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris is “good for Israel” – got me thinking that we all need a lesson in US politics and the responsibilities of political leadership there.

First of all, everyone should understand that the US does not “owe” Israel anything other than what has been already covered by agreements between us. The $38 billion 10-year military aid package for Israel, signed in the waning days of the Obama administration (some of you did not like him either), and the Free Trade Agreement in place since 1984 between Israel and the US are two such formal obligations between the two countries.

The formulation of US foreign policy, similar to that of every other well-run democracy, is built on the principle of whether or not each decision is good for America. While decisions may certainly be somewhat affected by the opinion and policies of a sitting president, it is his or her overall obligation to base them on the best interests of the US, while being constrained, of course, by Congress and the will of the people.

Ever since the Six Day War in 1967, the US has understood that Israel is a crucial security ally in the Middle East as well as (sadly for us, given the realities in which we live), a great place to test out America’s weaponry during our regular military skirmishes. While over these past 57 years, some US presidents have looked upon us kindlier than others, their overall policy toward Israel has been one of support along with occasional, sometimes obnoxious, criticism.

These past 10 months, under the leadership of President Joe Biden (whether one likes him or not), have seen probably the highest level of direct support for Israel since 1973, when former President Nixon overrode the objections of his Jewish secretary of state, Henry Kissinger, and sent us the ammunition and equipment to needed to stave off defeat in the Yom Kippur War. US President Donald Trump addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on April 6 (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

There are other examples, of course, all falling under the umbrella of what is best for America. Nixon did not want to see Russian influence overrun the Middle East – while Biden understands that defending Israel from Iran and its proxies ties the hands of a country that ultimately wants to conquer the West.

Biden’s ability to twice craft a coalition of Western and Arab nations to work together to protect Israel in the case of an Iranian attack may relate somewhat to his personal feelings about our country, but make no mistake, the core driver is and must be to send a strong message to Iran and its proxies that they don’t have carte blanche to shoot up the world at will.

America’s support for Israel, which simply does not exist in any other country, is due to a very successful and politically influential Jewish community; 11 million card-carrying Christian Evangelicals who are members of Christians United for Israel [CUFI]; 80% of Americans who see Israel in a positive light; and bi-partisan support in Congress (which while no longer 100% is still 90% in our favor).

Although during the recently-concluded Republic National Convention (RNC) there was a fair amount of scheduled vocal support for Israel, it was not necessary there – and it is not needed at the Democratic National Convention either. What the electorate in the US should be demanding – and what we should be doing here with our government as well – is that our elected officials do what’s best for the country they represent. The delegates at a convention that ratifies candidates for president and vice president should ask to hear the platforms on which the candidates will campaign and implement, rather than whether they do or do not support Israel.

A waste of time

The current chatter about whether Vice President Kamala Harris will be good for Israel is a waste of time. Previously presidents who were thought of as not particularly friendly to us were supportive insofar as the US defense establishment considers Israel to be important for America’s security. US support may vary in intensity but will continue as long as providing such support has value for the US. And that is how it should be. No sitting president is going to treat Israel badly if they see that doing so potentially endangers the security of America or the West. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The world’s problem is Iran. The threat to world peace comes from Iran and the Shi’ite commitment to destroy the infidel – which starts with us here in the Jewish state but will not end here. What America should be asking of their current presidential candidates is “What’s the plan for Iran?”.

Support for Israel fits clearly into the answer.

While the US does not owe us anything, it does have an obligation to protect and defend its citizens as any government should. That should be its main concern.

The writer has lived in Israel for 40 years and is the founder and chair of Atid EDI Ltd., an international business development consultancy. He is also the founder and chair of the American State Offices Association, a former national president of the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel (AACI), and a past chairperson of the Board of the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies.