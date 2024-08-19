DNC kicks off with high stakes for Harris, Walz, and Israel policy - editorial

Today (Monday), the Democratic National Convention (DNC) begins in Chicago, marking a critical juncture for the Democratic Party and its candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. As the party rallies behind its newly minted ticket, much attention will be paid not just to the usual campaign rhetoric but also to how the candidates will address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This is a moment of truth for Harris and Walz: They must demonstrate to supporters and skeptics alike that their commitment to Israel’s security is unshakable and that they will do everything in their power to end the war without compromising Israel’s interests.

For Israelis and Jews, the stakes at this convention could not be higher. Outside the convention hall, the streets of Chicago are expected to be flooded with pro-Palestinian protesters, many of whom will be calling for an end to US support for Israel and demanding that the Biden-Harris administration take a more critical stance toward the Jewish state. These protests, planned by a coalition of some 200 social justice organizations, are a reminder of the growing divide within the Democratic Party over its approach to Israel.

At the convention, pro-Israel voices will also make their presence felt, albeit more restrained. The Israeli American Council (IAC) will mount a “Hostage Square” installation, a poignant reminder of the Israeli and American citizens still held captive by Hamas.

Yet the most significant developments will occur on the convention floor, where Harris, Walz, and other prominent Democratic figures will speak. Jewish Americans – indeed, all supporters of Israel – will be listening closely. Will Harris and Walz rise to the occasion, or will they allow the party to drift further toward the influence of figures like Bernie Sanders, who has been vocally critical of Israel’s actions?

For Harris, who has often positioned herself as a bridge between different factions of the Democratic Party, this is an opportunity to show that she is not merely a placeholder candidate who inherited the mantle from Joe Biden. She must demonstrate that she understands the unique challenges facing Israel and is willing to stand up for the Jewish state, even when it is politically difficult to do so. US PRESIDENT Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House last week, explaining the decision to drop his presidential re-election bid. (credit: Evan Vucci/REUTERS)

Biden, throughout his presidency, has been a steadfast supporter of Israel. Despite significant pressure from within his party to take a harder line against Israel, he has consistently emphasized the importance of Israel’s security and its right to defend itself against terrorism. Harris and Walz should look to Biden as a model for navigating this complex issue with principle and conviction.

The last thing Israel needs is a return to the strained relationship it experienced with the US during the Obama years, when disagreements over settlements and the Iran nuclear deal created significant tension. Nor does Israel benefit from the kind of rhetoric espoused by Sanders, who has called for conditioning US aid to Israel on its treatment of Palestinians. Such approaches only serve to encourage Israel’s enemies and weaken the strategic partnership that has long been a cornerstone of US foreign policy in the Middle East.

Emphasize Israel support

Instead, Harris and Walz should take this opportunity to clearly articulate their support for Israel and outline a vision for how they will work to bring an end to the current conflict while safeguarding Israel’s security. They must reassure Israel’s supporters that they understand the country’s existential threats and are committed to helping Israel navigate these challenges.

Critics may claim that Harris and Walz are beholden to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and will be too quick to appease those who view Israel as an aggressor rather than a nation fighting for its survival. It is up to Harris and Walz to prove these critics wrong. They must show they are capable of nuanced, principled leadership that recognizes the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the importance of maintaining a strong US-Israel alliance.

As the DNC unfolds, the eyes of the Jewish world will be on Harris and Walz. This is their moment to demonstrate that not only are they committed to ending the conflict in Gaza, but they also understand that Israel’s security is non-negotiable.