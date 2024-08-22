Education as the key to Jewish resilience and global impact - opinion

‘There is only one way to change the world, and that is through education,” wrote the late chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks.

Unfortunately, in our post-October 7 Jewish world, education has become a secondary priority compared to security and fighting antisemitism. This is understandable because, in Israel and the Jewish world, we have been in survival mode. Nevertheless, the key to Jewish success has not been simply to survive, but also to thrive.

The Jewish people have never accepted the role of mere survivors, remaining behind the scenes of history. Their role has been to lead, to care, to invent, and to contribute.

All of this has only been possible thanks to education, which is how the Jewish people have ensured the flourishing of our own societies and contributed to making the world a better place. These have always gone hand in hand.

Our greatest sages ensured the continuation of our tradition through legal, spiritual, and ethical guidance, while also frequently working to improve society as a whole through philosophy, science, and innovation. Education has always been the foundation stone of our peoplehood, whether in good or bad times, times of surviving or thriving. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, 1948-2020. (credit: The Rabbi Sacks Legacy)

At some point, the war and threats will end and antisemitism will recede, even if it never completely disappears. However, if we do not focus on dealing with the education crisis, then this challenging period will have had far-reaching consequences.

It is clear that crises have long-lasting effects on education and society. According to a report released jointly by UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank in 2022, this generation of students risks losing $17 trillion in lifetime earnings (present value), or about 14% of today’s global GDP, because of COVID-19-related school closures and economic shocks.

In the field of Jewish education, the situation is further exacerbated by cost, accessibility, and standards. The cost of a good Jewish education has become prohibitive for many. Particularly in North America, school fees continue to rise, even as standards stagnate or fall.

Nevertheless, since October 7 and the rise of antisemitism, we have seen an increase in enrollment in Jewish schools worldwide. This is clearly a reaction to the security situation, and it is certainly a welcome respite for Jewish students to have a place where they can learn and not face discrimination or threats. However, if this trend is to have any sustainability it must be matched with a global commitment to quality education by the wider Jewish philanthropic world. When the war is over and levels of antisemitism have hopefully decreased, we don’t want parents to have reevaluate their decisions to enroll their children in Jewish schools. We want parents and prospective students to continue to run toward our schools – and not just in running away from other schools.

Jewish schools should be centers of excellence

Jewish schools need to be more than just havens from abuse, they should be centers of excellence, competing with the best non-Jewish schools in their countries or regions.

Research shows that particular curriculums or proximity to home are not necessarily parents’ top reasons for school selection. The key to the most successful educational institutions, both Jewish and general, is to have innovative and invested facilities, professional teachers, and above all, successful leadership and management.

In outstanding institutions, you can see the fire in the eyes of the management and staff. They view their school not only as a workplace but as a real enterprise, an educational start-up designed to change the world. This approach creates the tremendous quality and excellence that parents are looking for.

Those who run and manage these institutions are true leaders, thirsty for change and influence. They deeply understand that the future generations are in their hands and that every decision and investment today will help shape tomorrow.

Such schools are not satisfied with ordinary standards. They always strive for more: greater innovation, greater engagement, and greater impact. They are aware of the challenge of finding good teachers and they invest in them like hi-tech companies invest in their brilliant engineers, understanding that the quality of their staff is the key to success.

For the Jewish community, this includes those able to impart a strong sense of Jewish pride and identity. We need to support innovative and ground-breaking educational initiatives for the promotion of Jewish education in the world and to invest in infrastructure, management, organization, teaching staff, technology, and innovation in Jewish schools.

We must provide high-quality educational opportunities for Jewish children by nurturing exceptional academic standards, fostering innovative leadership, and facilitating enriching experiences, thus ensuring that Jewish schools and programs are the preferred choice for Jewish families. These should not be afterthoughts but primary goals at the forefront of the global Jewish agenda.

Placing Jewish education at the top of the global Jewish agenda means we are ensuring a better and stronger Jewish future and strengthening tomorrow’s Jewish leaders.

This is the gauntlet that, despite the war and its attendant threats and challenges, must be laid down for all Jewish global decision-makers and opinion-shapers. We must join together in a solemn commitment to all Jewish children, irrespective of their geographic location or community size, making sure that they have access to high-quality Jewish and general education.

This must be prioritized if we are to keep changing the world and strengthening the role of the Jewish people.

The writer is CEO of the Yael Foundation, a philanthropic fund driven by the conviction that all Jewish children, irrespective of their geographic location or community size, should have access to high-quality Jewish and general education – working in 35 countries and impacting 13,000 Jewish students.