Safeguarding global democracy against Iran's machinations - opinion

Once again, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ongoing efforts to undermine the sanctity of the United States’ upcoming presidential elections have come to light. A statement by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) revealed that Iran’s regime is an active participant in the US’s democratic process.

The statement affirms that Iran’s interference is a calculated, multifaceted campaign, extending beyond cyberspace into real-world subterfuge involving agents and misinformation peddlers who amplify Tehran’s divisive agenda.

The intelligence community’s recent findings illuminate a disturbing trend of Iranian strategies poised to disrupt the US political landscape. Iran’s machinations are increasingly sophisticated, involving not only digital realms but also on-ground operations with local agents and so-called “journalists” who propagate Tehran’s agenda under the guise of neutrality.

By infiltrating presidential campaigns through advanced cyber operations and social engineering tactics, Iran seeks to steal and leak sensitive information, hoping to sway public opinion and the outcome of the elections, skew public perception but to engender a broad spectrum of discord, manipulating election outcomes to favor Iran’s geopolitical preferences.

Iran’s current approach to influencing global politics is not new but rather a refinement of tactics honed over decades. PICTURE1: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves before voting in the country's presidential election, in Tehran, Iran July 5, 2024. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

At the time of the 1979 Khomeinist revolt, the rise of the current regime was significantly aided by naïve US foreign policy mistakes under the CIA and the Jimmy Carter administration and supported by transnational terrorist networks with covert backing from Moscow. During this period, Western media, particularly in the United Kingdom and the US, unwittingly became propagandists for the mullah’s regime, lionizing Khomeini as a figure of religious and political renewal.

Countering disinformation and protecting democracy

Recent statements by ODNI, FBI, and CISA highlight the Iranian regime’s ultimate fear: regime change. It’s crystal clear that any move toward democratic values within Iran is seen as an existential threat by the criminal Shi’ite mullahs. Consequently, their foreign policy, particularly regarding the US, is focused on disrupting any support for such transformations, driven by a deep-seated paranoia about US backing for regime change.

The notorious Islamic Republic regime’s pattern of interference in US elections is part of a broader strategy observed in other nations, aimed at disrupting global democratic norms. Through strategic misinformation campaigns, Iran targets electoral processes and sways public policies and international perceptions.

Occasionally, Tehran and its intelligence institutions initiate a narrative subsequently echoed by television and radio stations funded and operated with US taxpayers’ money. Under the oversight of the CIA and FBI, these Iranian TV stations in Washington and Los Angeles, along with a radio channel in Prague, and pseudo-experts who support the regime, parroting its propaganda. This occurs without any apparent accountability as if there is a complete lack of supervision in Washington.

The US faces a critical challenge in responding effectively to Iran's provocations without escalating tensions irreparably. A robust policy mix of diplomatic, informational, military, and economic strategies (DIME) is essential to curb further interference. This includes enhancing US cybersecurity defense, bolstering democratic institutions within Iran, and imposing targeted economic sanctions on entities involved in election interference.

Strengthening cybersecurity protocols is crucial to counteracting these threats. Recommendations from the FBI and CISA – such as using strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, and exercising caution with email attachments and links – need to be part of a broader public awareness campaign.

Coalition of democracies is key

To effectively counter Iran’s expansive influence operations, a global coalition of democracies is essential. This unified front should focus on sharing intelligence and best practices to preemptively address and neutralize Iran’s tactics. Key activities include securing digital infrastructure, countering misinformation, and enhancing public awareness about foreign interference.

Moreover, this coalition of democracies should advocate for aligned legal frameworks and policies that bolster defenses against such external threats.

By collaborating closely, these nations can safeguard their elections and public discourse, presenting a strong barrier against the disruptive ambitions of authoritarian regimes. This approach not only protects individual nations but also strengthens global democratic integrity and resilience.

As the 2024 US elections approach, the persistent threat of Iranian interference not only tests the resilience of American democratic institutions but also highlights the broader geopolitical stakes. The regime in Tehran is particularly alarmed at the prospect of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, fearing a shift in US policy that could aggressively counter their ambitions. Similarly, the potential election of Kamala Harris offers no guarantee of policy continuity from the Biden administration, adding to the regime’s uncertainties. Even their promotion of ostensibly “moderate” figures like the new president, Pezeshkian, does little to assuage their fears of facing a more confrontational US policy post-November 2024.

This complex geopolitical landscape requires more than mere acknowledgment of the threats posed by the Islamic Republic; it necessitates a robust, unified response from all levels of government and the public to uphold the democratic values we hold dear. The situation underscores the need for global democratic solidarity, not only to counteract Iran’s strategies but to fortify the collective defense of democratic integrity worldwide. In this context, pushing for regime change in Iran through diplomatic and economic measures is more than a strategic necessity – it is a moral imperative to support a global order where democratic norms can thrive against authoritarian overreach.

The international community must engage actively, not just in denouncing the Islamic Republic of Iran but in taking concrete steps to ensure that democracies worldwide are safeguarded against the machinations of a regime driven by its fear of its citizens’ demands for freedom and justice.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran and ethnic conflicts in the region. His new book is The Black Shabbat, published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD.