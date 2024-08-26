Rising antisemitism demands unified action: A call to join forces - opinion

In recent months, those who keep up with the news or scroll through social media have witnessed a disturbing surge in antisemitism, both online and in the physical world. Since October 7, there has been a significant increase in hateful rhetoric and actions targeting Jews, with alarming statistics to back this up. According to reports from Fighting Online Antisemitism (FOA), a nonprofit that I have led since 2020, October 2023 saw a 300% increase in antisemitic incidents compared to the same period the previous year.

Unfortunately, this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

The expressions of hatred directed at Jews have taken many forms, including calls for a “second Holocaust” and appalling comments wishing for Hitler to “finish the job.” No one seems to be immune to this hatred; whether it’s Israeli actress Gal Gadot, American-Israeli gold medalist Amit Elor, or even innocent frisbee game teams, the wave of antisemitism has reached far and wide.

In response to this rising tide of hate, countless new initiatives have emerged, as if overnight, each attempting to address the problem in its own way. Many of these efforts were born out of a sincere desire to make a difference, with their founders convinced that they had developed the most effective method. However, as ten months have passed since that horrific October day, it has become increasingly clear that many of these newly formed organizations have unfortunately squandered two of the most critical resources in the fight against antisemitism: manpower and money.

The demand to combat antisemitism, which has become the central challenge of the Jewish Diaspora, has also been reflected in our own organization’s activities. Since October, we have conducted hundreds of online training sessions, reaching more than 4,000 people around the world. This matches our reach in the previous three years combined. Yet, despite this growing engagement and the diligent work of other longstanding organizations dedicated to fighting antisemitism, there remain far too many activists who continue to work in isolation, believing that their individual efforts are enough. Ambassador Ofir Akunis convenes a meeting in New York on antisemitism on university campuses. August 22, 2024. (credit: Courtesy of the Consul General of Israel in New York)

Let me be clear: efforts to counter the rise in antisemitism, while also promoting effective Israeli diplomacy on social networks and in the public sphere are undoubtedly commendable. However, while some may argue that every contribution to the fight is valuable, my professional experience over the last decade has shown that this approach is fundamentally flawed.

What needs to be done?

So, what should we do instead? How can we truly eradicate this phenomenon and protect lives in the Diaspora? Just as Israelis are expected to unite during times of war against its numerous enemies, it is time for organizations fighting antisemitism–both large and small–and Jewish communities across all traditions, to learn to work together. It’s also essential for those who wish to contribute fresh perspectives or alternative approaches to carefully consider whether others are already addressing these issues before rushing to found yet another organization.

The growing number of private individuals seeking to form new organizations, or those seeking media attention as the latest heroes of Israeli advocacy, only creates unnecessary competition. In a world where resources–whether private donations, government funding, or volunteer manpower–are limited, we must unite our efforts.

If you are passionate about creating a world free of antisemitism, I encourage you to find an organization that aligns with your values and get involved. There are countless excellent organizations already working on the ground, each with its own area of expertise and a variety of volunteer opportunities. Join one, become active, and if you find it fulfilling, spread the word to your friends, family, and anyone else who wants to help. By working together, we can truly make a difference.

The writer is CEO of Fighting Online Antisemitism.