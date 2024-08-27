Top marketing roles in Israel: The digital skills employers are seeking - opinion

Gone are the days of billboards and magazines. Marketing has taken on a new form, and it’s up close and personal. After an analysis of 485 open marketing roles in Israel this August, here are the top roles Israeli companies are currently hiring for – and the leading MarTech tools they want their new marketers to be proficient in.

Digital is the name of the game. While you’ll find an opening for the odd field marketing and events manager, most roles take an online and digital approach, reaching their audience via social media networks, search engines, email marketing, and digital events – and optimizing the lead journey through data.

You’ll see specific software expertise required to execute these roles, signifying the importance of MarTech solutions in driving their marketing campaigns, increasing personalization and automation, and tracking attribution. Working with dozens of Israeli tech companies in a marketing operations capacity, I saw this trend up close, with marketing teams using 10+ tools across the funnel, and open to adopting new software to help them work more efficiently.

Here are the roles you’ll see Israeli companies hiring for:

• Growth marketing – this role focuses on driving business expansion through data-driven strategies. It optimizes digital funnels, identifies new growth opportunities, and enhances conversion rates. Utilizing tools such as Google Analytics and HubSpot, they employ techniques to boost user acquisition and retention, making them crucial for scaling tech-driven companies. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

• Lifecycle marketing – for organizations focused on customer engagement and retention, this role is critical. Lifecycle marketers specialize in managing and nurturing customer relationships throughout their journey with a brand. They map customer interactions and design targeted campaigns to enhance loyalty and retention. Leveraging platforms such as HubSpot and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, they ensure that every customer touchpoint contributes to long-term engagement and satisfaction.

• Marketing operations – bridging the gap between campaign and technology, marketing operations professionals manage the technology and processes that support marketing initiatives. They are responsible for integrating various tools and automating workflows to enhance campaign efficiency. Using platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zapier, they ensure that these operations run smoothly and align with overall business objectives.

• Content marketing – There’s a strong demand for content marketing experts who can develop and execute comprehensive content strategies to build and maintain a strong brand presence. They develop engaging content for various platforms, such as blogs and social media, using tools like WordPress and Canva. Their role often involves planning content calendars and analyzing performance, to drive brand awareness and engagement.

• Product marketing – these roles are crucial for companies needing to bridge the gap between product development and marketing. The position involves market research, strategy building, and campaign execution to successfully launch products and drive adoption. Tools such as SurveyMonkey and Pendo are used to gather insights and track performance, ensuring that new products meet market needs and drive adoption.

MARKETING IS shifting. With social media as the leading product discovery channel for Gen Z and Millennials (based on the HubSpot report – The State of Consumer Trends in 2024), and most, if not all, of the customer journey taking place online, Israel’s marketing hiring trends don’t come as a surprise. Traditional PR and advertising methods are being overshadowed by the influence of online creators and social proof. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Crucial data

Brands are expected to maintain a strong online presence, with data playing a crucial role in creating personalized experiences for consumers. As tech enables marketing teams to track attribution and ROI, marketing strategies are becoming more data-driven, emphasizing the need for advanced tools and techniques to effectively engage and convert audiences.

As a marketing operations manager and an outsource for tech companies, the trend is clear among my clients: Accurate attribution reporting is key to measuring campaign ROI. Clients need an optimized customer journey with automation and personalization to capitalize on their leads, and they’re open to using whatever tools along the way can achieve those results.

The writer is the director of marketing at ScaleOps, Israel’s leading revenue operations company. She works with clients to optimize their marketing operations.