The 2024 DNC: A clear stand against extremism and support for Israel - opinion

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) last month was a hopeful burst of positivity, democracy, and patriotism. Like millions of Americans, I have proudly identified as a member of the Democratic Party and, in 2020, ran for office under its banner. I am pro-choice, pro-gun safety, pro-democracy, pro-rule of law, and anti-hate and discrimination. These values and priorities were front and center in Chicago. But the convention also resonated with me for another reason: It reminded me of the Democratic Party’s leadership and stance on Israel and antisemitism – issues close to me as the daughter of someone who fled Europe from persecution in 1939.

October 7, 2023, was shocking to me and so many other Jewish Americans. We were stunned by the brutality of the attack on women, children, and men that day in Israel, and then deeply saddened by the seeming indifference of many Americans. For some, that indifference evolved into justifying the attack and even calls for support of terrorist organizations such as Hamas, “intifada,” and achievement of Palestinian political goals “by any means necessary.”

Of course, many have engaged in peaceful, passionate, and legitimate protests, calling for an end to the war and expressing despair over the plight of innocent civilians in Gaza. I am not referring to those. But having worked as a federal prosecutor in the shadow of 9/11 and the years that followed, hearing chants and slogans of terrorist regimes here in the United States chills me to the bone.

The origins, spread, and scope of these extremist movements in the US are still unclear. Are they driven by foreign governments, bad actors, a fringe minority, or are they more widespread? Investigations and time will tell. Four days of demonstrations at the DNC in Chicago ended without much incident, August 22, 2024. (credit: JULIE MANGURTEN WEINBERG)

What is clear, however, is that the protesters and marchers perpetuating extremist views have been persuasively cast by mainstream media, social media, and those with political agendas, as members of the Democratic Party. As a result, many Americans, regardless of religion, have felt “politically homeless,” rejecting the extremism of the far-Right and the hate perpetrated by the GOP nominee, yet also no longer feeling comfortable identifying as Democrats.

DNC supports Israel

THE CONVENTION reminded and reassured me that the Democratic Party does not equal the loudest protesters on college campuses, those blocking highways, or negative voices on social media. The Democratic Party does not support this dangerous pro-Hamas extremism but remains united against terrorism and hate. Democrats, as humanitarians, oppose hurting innocent civilians in Gaza and Israel, and we do not use the word “Zionist” as a global slur to end Israel.

The Democratic Party that I am proud of was represented by those on stage and in the audience in Chicago. It is the Biden Administration that has been behind the resources flowing to Israel before and after October 7. The Democratic Party is President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, the elected leaders who support Israel, providing resources and aid, and Democrats faithful cheering them across the country. Indeed, the Biden-Harris administration has approved more aid to Israel in the past six months – $15 billion – than any other US administration ever.

Significantly, the Democratic Party gave a platform to speak on a huge night of the historic convention to Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli citizen still held hostage in Gaza. The crowd – of the most die-hard base of Democrats – gave Hersh’s parents a one-minute standing ovation with enthusiastic chants of “Bring them home,” showing them love and support and a warm emotional embrace. This experience, which overwhelmed even the usually unflappable Rachel Goldberg, helped me feel at home again. I know I am not alone; I have heard from many who have felt isolated in our grief over the hostages and experienced renewed comfort in that shared moment.

And then, there was Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech, in which she specifically called out the sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival. Harris forcefully, clearly, and passionately labeled Hamas a terrorist organization that Israel must never have to face again. She also acknowledged the devastating suffering of the civilians in Gaza and called for an end to the war. The Democratic Party members’ roar of approval for all of these points was unmistakable.

Supporting Israel, now and always

None of this is new. The Biden-Harris administration has been a steadfast ally and partner to Israel well before the convention. Since October, the administration, including Harris herself, has repeatedly condemned Hamas as a terrorist organization that must be "eliminated" in order for Israel to exist and to put an end to the horrific acts it commits. I witnessed this personally in early June when the vice president hosted a screening at the White House of Screams Before Silence, Sheryl Sandberg's documentary about the violent sexual atrocities committed on 10/7.

Hearing the vice president fully acknowledge this particular type of violence by Hamas against Israeli women – that so many around the world have tried shamelessly to deny – and to put it in the context of other conflict-related sexual violence was singularly reassuring to me. Last week’s convention, coupled with the enormous support coming, consistently, from the administration and the Democratic leadership hammered home that the party does not identify with random protesters on college campuses or a marchers shouting about an intifada.

Support for Jews and Israel must be bi-partisan. And I am glad to see that it still is. It should never belong to one party or be used as a political tool.

What I saw last week from Chicago was a bracing, welcome reaffirmation that the values of my party, the Democratic party – support for peace, bodily respect, and vulnerable communities – do not stop at the door of Israel or Jews.

The writer is the current district attorney in Westchester County, NY, and a former federal prosecutor from the Southern District of New York.