Reflecting on Kazakhstan's painful legacy: A call for global nuclear disarmament - opinion

As the world marked the International Day Against Nuclear Tests on August 29, I found myself reflecting on the painful history of my homeland, Kazakhstan, and the urgent need for the global community to step back from the brink of nuclear confrontation. This day holds profound significance, particularly for those of us who have lived through the aftermath of such tests.

Between 1949 and 1989, Kazakhstan was the epicenter of one of the most tragic episodes in the history of nuclear weapons. The Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, located in the steppes of northeastern Kazakhstan, bore witness to more than 450 nuclear detonations. These tests, conducted by the Soviet Union, left a legacy of suffering, environmental devastation, and genetic damage that continues to affect generations of Kazakhs, including myself.

I was born without arms, a direct consequence of nuclear radiation. I have channeled my struggle into art and activism, dedicating my life to the fight against nuclear weapons. Through my work, I aim to remind the world of the catastrophic consequences of these weapons and to advocate for a future free from the threat of nuclear annihilation.

Today, the threat of nuclear weapons is once again on the rise. The growing confrontation between the West and East, reminiscent of the Cold War era, has reignited fears of a nuclear arms race. Nations with nuclear capabilities are modernizing their arsenals, and the rhetoric surrounding the use of these weapons has become alarmingly casual. This escalation is a gamble with the future of humanity.

We must remember that nuclear weapons are instruments of mass destruction capable of annihilating entire cities, ecosystems, and generations. The use of even a single nuclear weapon would have catastrophic consequences, both immediate and long-term, for the entire world. The idea that nuclear war can be “won” is a dangerous illusion. In reality, there are no winners in a nuclear conflict – only survivors, and the scars they carry.

Kazakhstan’s painful legacy

Kazakhstan’s experience serves as a stark reminder of the horrors of nuclear weapons. The people of Semipalatinsk, now called Semey, were used as unwitting subjects in a deadly experiment. For four decades, they lived under the shadow of the mushroom cloud, their health sacrificed in the name of military superiority.

The landscape of the region has been transformed into a desolate wasteland. The soil, water, and air remain contaminated, and the effects of radiation will persist for thousands of years. We cannot allow the horrors of Semipalatinsk to be repeated elsewhere.

Yet, Kazakhstan’s story is also one of hope. After gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan inherited the fourth-largest nuclear arsenal in the world. Despite being a young sovereign nation, Kazakhstan made the historic decision to voluntarily relinquish these weapons. This decision was influenced by the powerful legacy of the Nevada-Semei anti-nuclear movement, which was named to draw a symbolic connection between the Nevada Test Site in the United States and the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

The movement successfully campaigned for the closure of the Semipalatinsk site. This bold move did not threaten the country’s security. Instead, through a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy, Kazakhstan has developed good relations with all its neighbors and beyond, proving that security is not dependent on possessing nuclear weapons.

Kazakhstan also played a crucial role in establishing a Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in 2006, which was the first of its kind in the Northern Hemisphere. Additionally, the country hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency's Low Enriched Uranium Bank, which opened in 2017. This facility provides a secure supply of nuclear fuel to IAEA member states, reducing the need for countries to develop their own uranium enrichment capabilities, thereby decreasing the risk of nuclear proliferation.

Steps toward a nuclear-free world

The path to a world without nuclear weapons is full of challenges, but it is a path we must walk if we are to secure a safe future for all. The international community must take decisive action to reverse the current trend of nuclear escalation and work toward the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

All nuclear-armed states must recommit to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which Kazakhstan joined in 1994. This treaty, which has been a cornerstone of global efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, must be strengthened and fully implemented. Nations must also support the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which bans all nuclear explosions. Although the treaty has not yet entered into force, it represents a critical step toward ending nuclear testing once and for all.

Thanks to the NPT, the number of nuclear weapons has declined significantly – from around 65,000 in the mid-1980s to between 12,100 and 13,080 warheads today. This reduction is a testament to what can be achieved when the global community comes together with a shared commitment to disarmament. However, we must build on these successes and continue to push for a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons.

Public awareness and education play a crucial role in this effort. The horrors of nuclear weapons must not be forgotten. Governments and civil society organizations should work together to raise public awareness of the dangers of nuclear weapons and the importance of disarmament. By educating the next generation about the catastrophic consequences of nuclear war, we can build a global movement committed to peace and non-proliferation.

Advocacy for a nuclear weapons ban must also be intensified. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in 2021, is a landmark achievement in the fight for a nuclear-free world. Kazakhstan was among the first states to join the TPNW in 2019. This treaty, which prohibits the development, testing, production, and possession of nuclear weapons, must be supported and promoted by all nations. While the major nuclear powers have not yet joined the treaty, its existence sends a powerful message that the world is moving toward rejecting these weapons of mass destruction.

A future without nuclear weapons

Having just observed the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, which marks the day the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was closed in 1991 – an initiative of Kazakhstan – we must renew our commitment to the cause of nuclear disarmament. The lessons of my country’s painful history must guide us as we work to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and to eliminate them entirely. Together, we can build a world where nuclear weapons are nothing more than a dark chapter in history – a chapter that we have learned from and vowed never to repeat.

The writer is a goodwill ambassador of Kazakhstan, an artist and anti-nuclear weapons activist.