Hostages in Hamas captivity must be prioritized - opinion

As global calls intensify for an end to the Hamas-Israel war, a troubling silence persists over the fate of American hostages, highlighting a profound moral inconsistency in our demands for peace. On October 7, while Hamas shattered a fragile ceasefire with brutal attacks, numerous United States citizens were taken hostage – yet their plight remains largely ignored.

As a local official in New Jersey, home to one of the US hostages, I’ve witnessed firsthand the searing pain and fear that grips our communities. How can we demand an end to conflict while turning a blind eye to the excruciating suffering of our fellow citizens held captive?

This silence isn’t just negligent; it is a dagger to the heart of every family waiting in anguish for news of their loved ones. By staying silent, we are not just failing these hostages; we are empowering their captors. Hamas thrives on our indifference, using it as fuel to prolong their hold over these innocent lives. The less attention these hostages receive, the more control Hamas retains over the narrative. They are human beings, stripped of their freedom and dignity, waiting – hoping – for someone to care enough to demand their release.

These hostages are not mere statistics; they are fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters. They are individuals with families who wake up each day to a living nightmare, filled with a bottomless pit of uncertainty and fear. Ignoring their plight doesn’t just compound their suffering; it tears at the very fabric of who we are as a nation.

At the Democratic National Convention (DNC), the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin laid bare their unimaginable pain, sharing their son's life with the nation. Hersh was taken from the Supernova music festival, a place of joy and celebration that turned into a scene of horror. Now, the unimaginable has become their reality: Hersh was murdered by Hamas in Rafah, and his body was only returned to his grieving parents today. This is the brutal truth of what we are facing.

Edan Alexander, a bright 19-year-old from New Jersey, was taken hostage while serving in the IDF, and his future is now a question mark hanging over his family and community.

Keith Siegel, originally from North Carolina, is enduring captivity with broken ribs, while his family must shield his mother from the devastating truth.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, a grandson of Holocaust survivors, faced terrorists to protect his family, only to be captured.

Itay Chen was killed defending civilians; his body is being held by Hamas, compounding his family’s grief with the torment of uncertainty.

Omer Neutra, born in New York City, was ambushed and taken captive.

Gadi and Judith Haggai, ambushed during their morning walk, were murdered, their bodies now in the cruel custody of Hamas – a final, heinous violation.

These stories must tear at our conscience. To ignore these hostages is to commit a moral betrayal of the highest order. Hamas thrives on our silence; it gives power to the terrorist organization. The longer we remain quiet, the more we feed into their campaign of psychological warfare, where every day of uncertainty is a calculated move to break the spirit of families, communities, and nations. By keeping these families in the dark, Hamas amplifies their terror, knowing that their silence feeds our complacency.

Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin’s plea at the convention was a raw, unfiltered cry from the heart – a reminder that each hostage is not just a name, but a universe of love, potential, and dreams. Their message was piercingly clear: the return of the hostages, including their son Hersh, is not just important – it is a humanitarian imperative.

Selective empathy, the ability to turn away from the suffering of some, while demanding justice for others, is a stain on our collective conscience. It is wrong, and it must end.

As Americans, we must confront this moral failure head-on. We cannot call for peace while ignoring the brutal reality that our own citizens are being held in bondage. If we are serious about peace, justice, unity, and human dignity, we must demand – without hesitation – the safe return of all hostages as a fundamental prerequisite for any lasting peace. Our leaders in Washington must hear us loud and clear: The lives of our fellow citizens are not bargaining chips; they are sacred. This is not just about national security; it is about who we are as a nation. True peace will remain an illusion as long as our people are in chains.

We cannot, we must not allow their suffering to be drowned out by the noise of political maneuvering. I implore every American to rise up and raise their voice for the hostages. Contact your representatives in Congress – demand that they make the return of US hostages the top priority in any and all discussions about the conflict.

We must prove to ourselves and to the world that the United States is a nation that values every single human life, that we are committed to justice for all, and that we will not rest until every hostage is brought home.

This moment is not just about the current war; it is about defining who we are as a people and a nation. Our response now will set the tone for how we handle future crises. Let us ensure that this precedent reflects the best of our values, our unwavering commitment to every American life, and our refusal to let silence be the weapon that destroys our integrity.

The writer is a councilwoman in Teaneck, New Jersey, and author of Teaneck’s resolution condemning Hamas.