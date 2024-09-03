Confronting Russia, China, and Iran's 'Axis of Evil' - opinion

A new axis of evil has arisen that is actively threatening Western civilization. It is ominous, imminent, active, serious, and deadly. This enemy of Western Civilization is comprised of Russia (and its proxy, the Wagner Group), China, Iran (and its proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Gaza), North Korea, and Afghanistan.

Yet, there has been little if any confrontation to stop their growing force and belligerence. There was no US “punishment” meted out after a Chinese spy balloon floated over American airspace. No stopping Iran’s imminent nuclear weapons development. No counterattack to attacks by Iran’s proxy on US military bases in Iraq and Jordan, which have injured and killed US citizens. And no united counterattack and little political support to challenging acts of war against Israel.

There have been no counterattacks on Yemen by NATO (only some defensive action by an American-led coalition), whose purpose is to protect Europe. All the while, Houthis have been attacking and succeeding in blocking European shipping, making passage through the Red Sea a treacherous journey. And there has been a very weak response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea and Ukraine, with weapons donated, but in limited quantities, with holds on how and where they should be used.

All of this can be called Cold War II. If not shut down decisively and strongly by the Western powers it might lead to World War III.

The original Cold War was the period following World War II, from about 1947 to 1991, consisting of immense tension between the United States (and its allies) and the Soviet Union (and its satellite states). It became known as “The Cold War” because this on-going conflict involved political, military, and ideological rivalry but did not result in direct warfare between the two superpowers. There were indirect military conflicts such as the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and many Arab-Israeli wars and clashes, each side being supported by one or the other superpower. United States Army helicopters. (credit: REUTERS)

This second Cold War was won only through the strength of confrontation exhibited by the US and allies against the Soviet bloc. The Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962 was one example where Russia was discovered to have been installing missile sites in Cuba – just 90 miles off the coast of the United States.

In response, President John F. Kennedy responded by imposing a naval blockade around Cuba to prevent further Soviet shipments of missiles. Washington did not call for “de-escalation” but put forth a strong, military-backed confrontation as a show of deterrence. Russia removed its missiles.

The Middle East

IN THE Middle East, during this same Cold War period, Russia sought expansion by militarily supporting Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and others (just think of the Israel-Arab wars of 1956, 1967, 1973, 1982). To counter this Russian aid, the US and its allies poured military and economic support into Israel. There were no calls for restraint or threats to hold up shipments to the Jewish state.

As the nuclear arms race continued between the US and the USSR, there was an understood deterrent called MAD – Mutual Assured Destruction. If the US detected a Soviet launch, they would be able to launch a counter strike, before any missiles reached America, and vice-versa. The end result is that both countries would be severely damaged or even destroyed. In 1991, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) effectively ended the nuclear arms race.

Unfortunately, now the burden rests disproportionately on the United States. As the winner of World War II and the Cold War, it has become the superpower "policeman" of the world. Also unfortunately, evil only fears and responds to strength – and that strength has not been shown. As we all know, power abhors a vacuum. Therefore, we are in the throes of Cold War II.

If this Cold War II continues in the same direction it has been moving – weakly, without this axis of evil being forcefully stopped – it will most likely turn into WW III. One prescient reason we could be on the cusp of the third world war is that Islam is not deterred by MAD. Assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh repeatedly said: “We love death like our enemies love life! We love martyrdom.” This Islamic concept is taken to the point that if innocent Muslims are killed while terrorists attack, it is acceptable because the victims become martyrs themselves.

Calls for “de-escalation” or “ceasefire” means back to the status quo – terrorist organizations continuing to commit crimes against humanity with impunity – leaving the axis of evil emboldened to wreak more havoc, death and destruction on the Middle East, Ukraine, and elsewhere.

If we fear “escalation,” the threats will not be removed. Unfortunately, forces of evil must be met with stronger messages of deterrence for us to live in peace and hold on to our society’s free way of life. Words of warning, such as “don’t,” haven’t worked because the evil forces believe that we won’t back that up with actions of deterrence.

Our enemies welcome escalation: Let’s give it to them, before it’s too late. If we don’t, they will give us WW III.

The writer made aliyah to Ashkelon in 2015. He is a former New York City advertising agency and marketing executive and a recently retired professor from Rutgers University’s School of Communication, and still does some consulting. Follow him on X: @DavidsLevine.