Netanyahu’s failed tactics are to blame for hostage deaths - opinion

On Sunday, the soul of Israel was pierced by the news of the recovery of six bodies of our beloved hostages. As details trickle in, we learn that these young people, who had spent more than 300 days in the captivity of Hamas monsters, were likely brutally murdered as the IDF closed in on their terrorist guards. They were murdered for no reason other than to prevent their freedom. My family knows Rachel Polin-Goldberg, the mother of Hersh.

Since the beginning of the war, Rachel has circled the globe, advocating for the release of her son and the other 250 hostages. She is a strong proud Jewess and has inspired people everywhere. She was a beacon of hope and inspiration, and her humanity contrasted starkly with the inhumanity of those who support Hamas. My family prayed constantly for the release of Hersh and the other hostages. On Sunday, our prayers for Hersh, Eden, Carmel, Almog, Alexander, and Ori turned to tears. As the country and world digest this latest atrocity by Hamas minions, analysis and introspection are desperately needed.

It appears increasingly obvious that the tactics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi have failed. From the outset, the goals set forth: destruction of Hamas and return of the hostages were predicated on bringing the Palestinian leadership to its knees so that they would be forced to surrender and release our loved ones. For many weeks and even months, I and a large percentage of Israelis accepted this strategy. In the early days of the battle, significant numbers of Hamas fighters either surrendered or were killed or captured. Large swaths of Gaza have been totally destroyed. Tens of thousands of Hamas fighters have been killed or wounded. Many, if not most of the senior Hamas leadership have been eliminated. Yet Hamas continues to resist.

The political structure of the Israeli government gives its prime minister tremendous leverage on decisions of war. Battle plans are created by the military, but the politicians decide when to put them into play. These decisions are tempered by the need to maintain the ruling coalition.

During previous wars, despite some enormous challenges, the government was able to maintain stability and a semblance of unity. However, the current ruling party, except for the very early days of the war, has been beset by dissonance and infighting. Rather than giving full attention to the hostages, their families, and the more than 60,000 Israelis displaced from their homes, the prime minister is occupied with squabbles among his ministers. This distraction has stymied the successful attainment of the goals of the war initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

Netanyahu has a long history of successful political brinkmanship that has led him to serve as prime minister for 16 years. He has made major contributions to the State of Israel and to strengthening its economy and military prowess. But skill in internal politics in Israel is not always transferable to the Palestinian-Israeli conundrum.

Hamas' origins

Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2007 and Netanyahu was prime minister from 2009 to 2021. It was during his government that Hamas developed the tunnel infrastructure and military capabilities that have enabled the current protracted battle. Billions of dollars were allowed to flow to Hamas during his rule. Can Netanyahu really expect Israeli citizens to hold him blameless for his decisions during this time? Are we to believe that his incorrect analysis of Hamas’s intentions and capabilities pre-October 7 qualifies him as an expert on how to negotiate with Hamas head Yahya Sinwar?

The remnants of the Hamas army no longer surrender to Israeli forces. They carry out their ambushes, flee from their positions, and when possible, blend into the landscape as civilians or die as putative martyrs. If the report by R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari is accurate, Hamas was willing to kill valuable hostage assets rather than use them to negotiate an endpoint that might save their own lives.

Military leaders must know when to change tactics.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has not demonstrated such awareness. He has not adapted or evolved his strategy. He bears the responsibility for the fate of the remaining hostages – and despite pleas from his own negotiators has adamantly refused to change his red lines. This past weekend's recovery of six deceased hostages, likely killed within the last few days, must convince the prime minister to change his approach.

As a Jewish country that reveres the sanctity of life and as Jews who have been commanded by our tradition to “Choose life,” we cannot continue down the current path of death.

US President Harry Truman was known to remark, “The buck stops here!” He even had a sign on his desk bearing the motto.

Mr. Prime Minister, history and the Jewish people will hold you responsible for the failure to recover our hostages alive. It is time to bring them home, despite the costs.

The writer is a distinguished emeritus professor of biochemistry and chemistry at the City University of New York. He lives in Rehovot and has two grandsons in the IDF. The opinions in this article are his own.