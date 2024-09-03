Netanyahu's failure has led to the deaths of hostages - opinion

The reaction of a not insignificant portion of the Israeli population to the events over the weekend is perplexing and disturbing.

October 7, 2023, was a massive failure by the State of Israel in failing to protect its citizens, but the direct responsibility for the massacre and hostage-taking falls on Hamas and their accomplices. The 11 months since then have been tense and tragic. Then, this past weekend, terrorists from the North, South, and East killed policemen, soldiers, and hostages.

The responsibility for this loss of life falls squarely on Arab terrorists; secondarily on their international supporters such as Iran and Qatar; and finally on international powers, including the United Nations and European Union, who have insisted on pressuring Israel and not the perpetrators.

The reaction of all moral people to Hamas murdering six hostages in cold blood (after abusing them for almost a year) should be utter outrage and disgust at Hamas. Instead of the world media reporting on global condemnations of this barbaric behavior, instead of hearing about world leaders finally unequivocally denouncing Hamas, the airwaves are blaring the calls for shutting down the Israeli economy to pressure not Hamas but Israel.

The oversized Histadrut union as well as other unions and employers are calling for a strike. I am disappointed that among them is my place of work, Bar Ilan University which, together with many of the other universities, has the hubris to choose to make a political statement. The presidents of the universities, acting as if this was a private enterprise of theirs, have unilaterally called for a strike. Tel Aviv - Thousands blocking Begin Rd near the Begin Gate of the Kirya military HQ, demanding the government sign the hostage deal and bring everyone home, now! (credit: Tally Melamed)

I can imagine Sinwar in his rat-infested tunnel surrounded by his human shields receiving news of the massacre of six living hostages and awaiting global condemnation. Instead, his next messenger arrives and tells him that the result of those point-blank murders is that the Israeli economy is being shuttered and pressure is being applied not to Hamas but to the Israeli government to make even greater concessions. He could not have dreamed of a greater success in shooting those six hostages in the head.

I assume he then sent out two messengers, one to verify whether that absurd scenario was truly taking place, and the other to instruct that if that is the case, it would be worthwhile to kill a few more. He has absolutely no motive to modify his behavior or make any concessions.

Many may agree that Netanyahu is to blame, at least in part, for the October 7 debacle and for a lack of effective leadership since then. But if asked what the most appropriate reaction on September 3, 2024 to the Hamas massacre should be, it is quite clear that giving Hamas exactly what it wants – damaging the State of Israel economically and giving Hamas the upper hand in future negotiations – is the wrong response.

A desire for political change may be a legitimate goal, but attempting to bring it about by playing into the hands of our sworn enemy is foolhardy and dangerous.

Israelis are frustrated. They are mad. They are depressed. The bloody weekend was too much for many people who feel a need to direct pent-up anger. Nevertheless, that anger should be directed at Hamas, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Iran, and Qatar.

However much one despises Bibi and the current government, directing the anger at them, at this time, is counterproductive. It will not bring back these hostages. Whereas making clear who the depraved villains are and who is backing them could potentially put pressure by the world on Hamas.

The Rabin Doctrine

For many years, Israel adhered to the “Rabin doctrine.” During his first term as prime minister in the mid-1970s, Rabin formulated a policy that Israel preferred rescue operations over concessions in order to release hostages, even if the chance of securing their successful release was small and even if there was a possibility of casualties among the hostages or rescue units.

That is, for example, what dictated the (unfortunately failed) rescue operation for Nachshon Wachsman.

The insanity of rewarding Hamas for murdering six hostages must stop. That is exactly what part of the country is now inadvertently doing. For some people, it comes from a place of well-meaning, deep concern for the remaining hostages, and built-up frustration at the situation.

But even a moment of calm reflection will let anyone realize that what might make sense at another time, makes no sense on September 3, 2024.

I hope that people will realize that before it is too late.

The writer is a professor of neuroscience at Bar-Ilan University.