The power of the Ya’ar Ramot congregants against haredi efforts to shutter their door - opinion

For well over 30 years, the Kehilat Ya’ar Ramot synagogue has been a beacon of light in what once was a pluralistic area in the Jerusalem suburb of Ramot. Situated on the leafy Even Shmuel Street in Ramot Bet, this Conservative synagogue has enjoyed neighborly co-existence with a number of Modern Orthodox synagogues. The beautifully designed dome structure, with its spiritual stone and glass façade, is a model for how to fashion a space, both externally and internally pleasing, and inviting activity.

Indeed, this is a community that does not just pray together. The congregation conducts a series of communal activities, enhancing the cohesive nature of this small yet active group, made up of native Israelis and many olim from diverse countries.

Ya’ar Ramot members believe that they have an obligation to serve society and are active in a wide range of communal services. These include providing food to their neighborhood’s needy, as well as being active in increasing the numbers of potential donors for the national bone-marrow register, and participating in leadership roles in saving the Ramot Forest.

A number of congregants, who grew up in the community, including IDF Lieutenant-Colonel Avigal Greenberg, have served extensively in the army since October 7.

Notwithstanding its purity of intention, this congregation has had to work hard to stay in business. HAREDIM ON a Mea Shearim street corner during Sukkot. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

An arson attack 26 years ago caused significant damage to the building. The perpetrators, who had previous criminal records, were apprehended and served jail sentences. On Purim this year, a group of drunk youth entered the premises and broke several windows.

Unsuccessful petitions

Recently, there have been several unsuccessful petitions to the Jerusalem Municipality not to renew Ya’ar Ramot’s lease on the property, and to cede it to ultra-Orthodox groups.

Following these failed attempts, a group of neighbors has upped the ante in a move to force the congregation out and take over the premises.

A month ago, anonymous pamphlets were distributed in the vicinity, addressed to “the haredi residents of our neighborhood” and calling for a prayer gathering outside the synagogue to “increase the chances of acquiring the house of worship and redeeming the holy place.”

The document erroneously stated that the call was by order of “rabbis of all streams in the neighborhood and in consultation with the great [rabbis] of Israel.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It also described the Conservative community in shockingly abusive language. It would seem that its authors, while well versed in Jewish texts, have forgotten, or chosen to willfully ignore, the fundamental commandments of loving your neighbor as yourself and not desecrating the name of the Lord, among others.

As a result, a small group of men have been gathering for daily afternoon and evening prayers on the sidewalk adjacent to the synagogue, bringing tables and chairs for their services. Finding that these provocations were largely met with indifference, they recently forcibly entered the premises by breaking the lock on the gate. When community leaders replaced it with a sturdier one, the agitators poured glue on the new lock in an attempt to effectively lock the congregants out of their own synagogue.

Many among the ultra-Orthodox neighbors are horrified at this behavior and refer to the activists as “bullies and zealots, with nothing better to do.”

The actions of these agitators have been documented on video and in photos and the perpetrators are clearly identifiable. The police has been involved since the first incursion and has taken steps to prevent the would-be trespassers from entering

Ya’ar Ramot congregation leaders have petitioned for a restraining order for the instigators.

This is not the first time that haredi groups have taken the law into their own hands and established institutions illegally, without the requisite permits. A prime example is “the tent,” which was erected a year ago on a beautiful piece of public land. This so-called “temporary structure” has now expanded in size, and toilets and air-conditioning units have been added; meanwhile, those appointed and paid to maintain law and order take no action.

On Thursday evening, a special service was held at the Ya’ar Ramot synagogue, attended by 70 members and guests. In addition to the regular services, extra prayers were said for the welfare of the State of Israel, for the defense forces, the hostages, and the injured, and for peace and unity among our people.

As 20 men screeched and yelled their own prayers on the perimeter (likely more out of self-righteous anger than religious fervor), the power of the Ya’ar Ramot congregants’ dignified decorum was especially compelling.

On Friday, August 30, the judge published her ruling. Finding that the activists’ actions constituted “threatening harassment,” she ordered the ringleaders to desist from entering or approaching the property.

The congregation’s leaders have stated that they will stand firm and look forward to continuing to congregate and to serve the community, without further impediment.

The writer is a member of an Orthodox congregation who believes strongly in the right of all to practice their beliefs freely, without impinging on the similar rights of others.