Jewish students deserve protection - opinion

As students return to college campuses, the excitement of new beginnings is marred by a dark and troubling reality: Antisemitism is surging at unprecedented levels, and universities are hotbeds. The ongoing Gaza war has fanned the flames of a wave of hostility against Jewish students, leaving many feeling vulnerable and isolated in what is expected to be a safe and nurturing environment for learning and growth.

Hillel International has documented over 1,800 antisemitic incidents on college campuses since October 7, the highest number ever recorded in a single academic year. This staggering statistic represents countless Jewish students who face harassment, intimidation, and violence simply because of their identity.

The time for passive responses and vague condemnations has long passed. We need decisive and comprehensive action from college and university administrators, faculty, and students alike.

Jewish organizations, including the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, ADL, AJC, Hillel International, the Jewish Federations of North America, and others have issued a set of urgent recommendations designed to protect Jewish students and ensure that our campuses remain places of inclusivity and respect. These guidelines are not just suggestions: They are a blueprint for safeguarding the rights and well-being of Jewish students in this challenging time.

First and foremost, universities must clearly communicate their campus rules, standards, and policies. Every student, faculty member, and staff member must understand what it means to be part of the campus community and be aware of the boundaries of acceptable behavior. Universities must unequivocally denounce antisemitism and other forms of hate, ensuring zero tolerance for antisemitic acts. Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Antisemitism education and training must be mandatory, ensuring that everyone on campus is aware of the realities of this ancient hatred and is equipped to combat it. Schools must prevent discrimination in all its forms, enforce their codes of conduct, and maintain clear reporting mechanisms for antisemitic incidents.

What must be done?

Administrators need to ensure that campus security is properly prepared and trained to handle any violations and must reaffirm the rejection of efforts such as the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to isolate and delegitimize Israel and its supporters.

Faculty responsibilities must also be clarified. Academic freedom is vital, but it cannot be used as a shield for discrimination or intimidation. Colleges and universities must ensure that students are not penalized for their beliefs, and that their academic progress is not hindered by biased or prejudiced instructors. Policies regarding faculty conduct must be clearly communicated and strictly enforced, protecting students’ rights to a fair and unbiased education.

THE UPCOMING anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre is a date that all universities must prepare for. We anticipate that this extraordinarily tragic day could be utilized as a flashpoint for protests and potentially disruptive activities on campuses across the country. We already know that on many campuses anti-Israel student groups have begun preparations for such activity. It is imperative that universities ensure that any such activities do not interfere with the operations of the campus or the rights of Jewish students. Proactive planning and communication will be key to mitigating potential conflicts and ensuring that the day does not devolve into chaos.

The events and tenor of the anti-Israel encampments and protests that last year created a culture of fear, harassment, and discrimination on university campuses, can no longer be permitted.

A brave group of Jewish UCLA students took their university to court this summer because of the discrimination and harassment they faced on campus during last year’s anti-Israel encampments. The appalled district court judge found that “in the year 2024, in the United States of America… Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith. This fact is so unimaginable and so abhorrent to our constitutional guarantee of religious freedom that it bears repeating: Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith.

Following the ruling, the president of the University of California system directed its 10 campuses to enforce a new ban on encampments and face masks during protests. Many more universities that last academic year failed to protect Jewish students, should look at their own actions with the same incredulity and then repent, by adopting and enforcing similar bans. As we move into this new academic year, we must not allow the past year’s unacceptable surge in antisemitism to be repeated.

Jewish students, as all students, have the right to learn in an environment free from fear, intimidation, and hate. Universities must take these recommendations seriously and collaborate closely with Jewish organizations to protect their students.

This is not just about safeguarding Jewish students. It is about preserving the very essence of what our colleges and universities ostensibly stand for. They are meant to be places of diversity, inquiry, and the free exchange of ideas. When one group on campus is targeted and made to feel unsafe, it diminishes the entire academic community.

We call on university leaders to act decisively and take the necessary steps to protect Jewish students this fall. Their safety and inclusion must be a top priority as we embark on this new academic year. The future of our campuses, and indeed, the future of our society, depends on it.

The writer is CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Follow him @Daroff.