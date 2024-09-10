A rising tide of hate: The fight for Zionism’s future

Antisemitism is no longer lurking in the shadows—it’s surged into the mainstream, now presenting an undeniable threat to Jewish communities worldwide. What was once a rare outburst of hate has evolved into a daily reality on city streets, university campuses, and across social media. Anti-Zionism has become a major vehicle for this resurgence of antisemitism, disguising age-old prejudices under the guise of political critique. And as anti-Zionist sentiment grows, it becomes clear that the attack on Zionism is, in essence, an attack on Jewish identity and self-determination.

Anti-Zionist rhetoric, originating from events like the Durban Conference (2001) and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement (2005), has infiltrated American academia and Western discourse. Zionism is increasingly perceived not as a legitimate national liberation movement but as an oppressive and racist ideology. This distortion threatens the future of Zionism and the Jewish people.

To reverse this tide, a strategic, multi-pronged approach is needed—one that blends positive advocacy for Zionism with targeted measures against antisemitic forces.

Reclaiming the Zionist Narrative

For too long, the discourse surrounding Zionism has been dominated by a defensive posture, constantly responding to criticisms rather than setting the terms of the debate. This reactive stance has allowed anti-Zionist voices to shape the narrative. It’s time to go on the offensive.

A deeper understanding of Zionism is required, highlighting its core values and achievements. Zionism was, and continues to be, a movement for justice, equality, and the realization of Jewish self-determination in the form of the State of Israel. The founding of Israel after the Holocaust represented the culmination of centuries of longing for a Jewish homeland, where the Jewish people could thrive and be safe from persecution. Zionism remains a positive force for the Jewish future, and its message must be made relevant for younger generations today.

It’s crucial to communicate why Zionism matters—not just for Jews but for anyone who values justice. Supporting the right of the Jewish people to self-determination does not negate the pursuit of Palestinian statehood. These aspirations can coexist. The liberal and progressive movements, which often support Palestinian statehood while opposing Israel’s existence, reveal a hypocrisy in their selective endorsement of self-determination. One cannot advocate for Palestinian autonomy while simultaneously denying the Jewish people the right to their homeland.

Zionism must be recast as a legitimate national liberation movement aligned with universal values of justice, equality, and self-determination. This proactive narrative should extend beyond political discourse into cultural and educational domains. Public figures, influencers, and media personalities should actively promote Zionism as a vital expression of Jewish identity, not merely a political stance.

Exposing the Broader Threat

While promoting a positive vision of Zionism, it’s crucial to address the broader antisemitic threats. Antisemitic rhetoric and violence are part of a global network of terrorism, disguised as civil or political movements, sponsored by states like Iran. Iran funds and backs terror organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah which target Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, seeking to destabilize global security.

The connections between antisemitic violence and BDS must be highlighted to ensure that antisemitic acts are recognized as part of global terrorism. According to the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs' report "Terrorists in Suits," convicted terrorists from Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), are part of the civil face of anti-Israel activism and BDS. The public must be made aware of these ties, ensuring that antisemitic acts are recognized as part of global terrorism.

When symbols of these terrorist organizations, such as Hamas and Hezbollah flags, are displayed on the streets or university campuses in the U.S., authorities must respond firmly. Calls to "globalize the intifada" or for the destruction of Israel should face immediate legal action and penalties. There must be zero tolerance for terror incitement and antisemitic rhetoric.

Efforts against BDS must also be intensified. While anti-BDS legislation exists, enforcement is inconsistent. Governments should act decisively against organizations linked to terrorism and impose penalties on businesses supporting BDS. A proactive approach is needed to ensure that these measures are effectively implemented.

The issue extends to universities, where antisemitism has become a growing problem. Academic and legal accountability is essential. Universities should not be allowed to become safe havens for hate speech under the guise of political discourse. Those promoting antisemitism on campus must face legal consequences and funding cuts. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism should guide university policies and ensure a clear stance against hatred.

Building a Sustainable Movement

Successfully countering antisemitism demands sustained effort, long-term planning, and significant resources. Action must be taken across all sectors of society and the Jewish world.

Governments have a crucial role in providing financial support for large-scale advocacy, education, and mobilization efforts. Civil society and grassroots organizations should lead the way in shaping the conversation and executing impactful programs. These groups can directly engage with local communities, mobilize activists, and organize significant campaigns. They need robust resources for educational initiatives, conferences, and international delegations to shift global perceptions and drive lasting change.

Building a broad coalition is essential. Zionist activism must extend beyond traditional Jewish advocacy groups, forming partnerships with other communities and organizations fighting hatred and extremism. This broader coalition will help integrate Zionism into the larger global campaign for justice and human rights.

The Path Forward: A Global Responsibility

The rise of antisemitism and the resurgence of BDS represent existential threats—not only to Jewish communities and Israel but also to the fundamental principles of democracy, equality, and justice. However, this challenge also presents an opportunity for a unified, multi-faceted response.

Promoting a proactive and positive vision of Zionism, taking strong legal and economic actions against antisemitic, terror-affiliated or terror-motivated movements, and ensuring broad societal engagement are crucial components of this strategy. This fight transcends Jewish concerns—it’s a global struggle against hatred, extremism, and misinformation.

For too long, the government of Israel and the pro-Israel community left the field open for the pro-Palestinian movement, which denies and rejects Zionism, to delegitimize it. Only through sustained, united effort can we reverse the normalization of antisemitism and reaffirm Zionism’s true essence: a movement for justice, freedom, and the pride in Jewish identity that it represents.