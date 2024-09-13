Is Keir Starmer abandoning Israel in the face of terror? - opinion

Why, when Israel is at war with Hamas, attempting to prevent another massacre, and while Hamas terrorists are still holding over 100 hostages, is British Prime Minister Keir Starmer abandoning Israel?

This critical question was posed by none other than former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, directed at the recently elected Starmer.

The suspension of 30 arms export licenses to Israel, which includes equipment intended for the war in Gaza such as components for helicopters, fighter jets, and drones, was addressed by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. He described it as “partial,” adding that Israel has the right to self-defense under international law. Lammy further explained that the UK found a “clear risk” that the military equipment in question could violate international humanitarian law.

One must ask Lammy and Starmer why this question was not raised by Johnson’s Conservative government.

The answer is clear: the British government has changed its stance since it relies on left-wing parties that are not sympathetic to Israel. Without the political support of Muslims, who make up about seven percent of the British population (approximately four million people), Starmer's party would not have been elected.

Starmer was elected to the UK Parliament in the 2015 general election and appointed shadow minister for Immigration by infamous party leader Jeremy Corbyn. In 2016, Starmer resigned as part of a broader protest against Corbyn’s leadership but later that year, accepted a new role as shadow secretary for Brexit.

After Labour’s defeat in the 2019 elections, Corbyn resigned as leader of the Labour Party, and in April 2020, Starmer was elected in his stead. Starmer began to distance himself from leftist policies, emphasizing the importance of eliminating antisemitism from within the Labour Party.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is a controversial politician, with many considering his appointment inappropriate due to a series of divisive statements and actions, particularly on the issue of the Gaza war. Lammy had referred to former US president Donald Trump as a “racist” and a “Nazi sympathizer” and described Marine Le Pen, who reached the second round in France’s 2017 presidential race, as part of the same “contagious virus” as Trump.

As shadow foreign secretary, Lammy stated that the request for an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrated that there was evidence of war crimes.

In response, Netanyahu said, "The disgraceful decision of Britain will not change Israel's determination to defeat Hamas. Their mistaken decision will only embolden the terrorists."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the arms suspension earlier this week in an interview with the BBC, saying, “The US understands our decision.” According to Starmer, the UK spoke with American officials before and after the decision.

Starmer further referenced his upcoming visit to the White House later this week, stating that the trip is aimed at discussion of the wars both in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The British premier must understand that he needs to continue supporting Israel, which is fighting a terrorist organization that, alongside the terror state of Iran, threatens not only the Jewish state but the free world, of which the UK is an important part. Just as Britain supported the Allies’ heroic resistance in World War II, it must now prevent terrorist organizations from achieving their goals.

WHEN CONSIDERING the British government’s stance on Israel, it’s also important to focus on the country’s public broadcaster, the BBC, and how it covers the war between Israel and Hamas.

A recently published study in The Telegraph proves claims that the BBC is guilty of a lack of objectivity and professionalism – and that there is an anti-Israel bias in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The study found that the BBC violated its own editorial guidelines more than 1,500 times since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

The research also revealed that the BBC exhibits a worrying pattern of bias against Israel, as references linking Israel to genocide appeared 14 times more often than similar mentions concerning Hamas. Additionally, the study found that the BBC often downplayed the extent of Hamas’s terrorism, portraying Israel as a “military and aggressive state.”

The report also notes that BBC journalists, particularly on the Arabic-language BBC channel, have expressed support for terrorism, with 11 instances of journalists expressing support for Hamas without viewers being aware of this.

The BBC had stated that it would label Hamas a terrorist organization when appropriate to the context, but the study revealed that in practice, Hamas was described this way in only 3.2% of mentions.

In response to the findings, the BBC has said that it would review the study’s conclusions carefully, although it expressed doubts about the methodology of the research.

Much has been written about the media’s influence on the minds of listeners and readers. Journalists and commentators appearing on unbalanced media panels can incite crowds and unleash an angry mob. The media also affects public opinion on social platforms which can generate violence and hatred.

Radical Islam uses “loyal journalists” to delegitimize Israel and the Jewish people. Unbalanced and biased media outlets, such as Al Jazeera, play a significant role in promoting hatred such as led to the October 7 massacre.

The writer is the Honorary Consul General of Nauru, deputy dean of the Consular Corps, president of the Radio Communications Association, and vice president of the Israel Ambassadors Club.