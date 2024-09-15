Political protests must stay out of synagogues - editorial

It was a typical Friday evening at a synagogue in Herzliya, as worshipers gathered to usher in Shabbat. The atmosphere was one of quiet reflection, with prayers for peace and the safe return of hostages being held by Hamas woven into the sacred services. But that calm was soon disrupted.

Three women entered, distributing flyers. They featured images of the hostages and a depiction of Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, who regularly prays at the synagogue, as a Prisoner of Zion. Their message: Urgent action was needed from the Israeli government to secure the hostages’ release. Tensions flared as the women were arrested by the police for what was described as distributing political materials in a place of worship. The synagogue, a sacred space for prayer, had become the site of a political protest. Supporters of the women quickly decried what they saw as an overreaction by the authorities. What began as an attempt to draw attention to the plight of the hostages turned into a flashpoint, raising a fundamental question: should places of worship be used for political protest?

Synagogues are meant to be sanctuaries of prayer and reflection, where communities gather to seek spiritual guidance. Many already include prayers for the hostages’ safe return, particularly on Shabbat. Introducing political activism into these sacred spaces risks undermining their primary purpose.

It is crucial to maintain the sanctity of these spaces, ensuring they remain havens for spiritual devotion rather than battlegrounds for political causes.

A matter of life and death

The plight of the hostages and their families is a matter of life and death. The public’s frustration with perceived government inaction is understandable, and calls for action are justified. Demonstrations should take place in democratic countries such as ours, but only in public spaces – otherwise, demonstrators are at risk of not only breaking the law, but also possibly losing the support of those who see these spaces as holy, or safe. Hundreds of protesters accompanied Likud MK Yuli Edelstein on his way to synagogue on September 14, 2024. (credit: YAIR PALTI)

But the methods of protest matter, especially when they involve spaces of deep spiritual significance. The distribution of hostage-related fliers inside a synagogue, followed by protesters trailing Edelstein to services he attends, sparked a strong backlash. Synagogues are sanctuaries for reflection and prayer, where the outside world’s politics are meant to be left behind. By introducing political activism, the protesters crossed a line for many, undermining the very purpose of the synagogue.

Edelstein, a veteran Likud MK and former Knesset speaker, is widely seen as one of the more moderate voices within his party. Unlike some of his colleagues who have taken more hardline stances on various national security and political issues, Edelstein has often called for balanced and pragmatic solutions, even when it comes to sensitive matters like negotiations with Hamas. His moderate approach has earned him both praise and criticism, particularly from those who demand swift, uncompromising action to secure the release of hostages.

However, this position also puts him in a difficult spot, as activists frustrated with the government’s inaction view him as a key figure capable of swaying decisions. This perception likely contributed to the protesters targeting him at his synagogue, hoping to push him toward more aggressive action in the ongoing hostage crisis.

Religious communities play a vital role in supporting social justice, but that advocacy must be channeled through proper venues. Synagogues can contribute without becoming platforms for political protest. This balance must be upheld to preserve their sanctity.

Leaders, both political and religious, bear a shared responsibility. Political figures like Edelstein must address public frustrations while upholding the reverence due to religious spaces, which he was doing until protesters intervened. Likewise, religious leaders must guide their communities toward respectful engagement that does not infringe upon the primary purpose of synagogues.

The hostage crisis is urgent, and public calls for action are valid. However, synagogues should remain spaces of prayer and unity, not arenas for political confrontation. By advocating for justice through appropriate channels while preserving the sanctity of religious spaces, Israelis can continue to honor their traditions and push for necessary change.